Safety Qua Brown says he's returning to Saluki Football

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill was hopeful his squad might get linebacker Luke Giegling and cornerback Christian Maddox, two players that figure to play a big role on defense this year, back from injuries in the spring.
The Salukis will get another boost for their eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule that begins Feb. 20 against No. 5 South Dakota State. Senior safety Qua Brown, SIU's leading tackler in 2019 who entered the transfer portal earlier this fall, tweeted Thursday he intends to return to the team and play out his final year. Brown broke up 11 passes last season and led the Salukis with 105 stops in 12 games, including 74 solos.
"I've decided to withdraw myself from the transfer portal and return back to the institution in which my heart belongs," Brown tweeted. "The last few months have been a roller coaster with all of the uncertainty, but I know this is the best decision I could make. As planned before, I will be continuing the rest of my collegiate career at SIU with HIGH hopes of winning a championship with the ones I know best."
SIU moved on from Brown for its Oct. 30 game against No. 25 Southeast Missouri State, starting Colorado transfer Aaron Maddox at free safety and Western Kentucky transfer Clayton Bush. Bush had five tackles in No. 24 SIU's 20-17 victory at Saluki Stadium, and also picked off a pass in the end zone. Maddox also had an interception when cornerback P.J. Jules tipped a ball in the end zone he was able to snag inbounds. Maddox added four stops.
Brown, who has competed in 29 career games, could, obviously be a big boost to the defense. He could also give Saluki defensive coordinator Jason Petrino another standout defensive back. Petrino started five defensive backs (three safeties) and two linebackers early in the 2019 season, with Tre Strong playing close to the box. Brown, Strong and Jeremy Chinn, a second-round pick in the NFL draft, all started the first four games last year before Chinn hurt his foot.
Brown indicated he wanted to transfer at a time SIU had no games in the fall. The Salukis lost a big payday at Wisconsin when the Big Ten Conference said it wasn't going to allow any of its teams to play with the coronavirus pandemic. They lost their replacement game, at Kansas, shortly after that. The Big Ten later reversed its decision and decided to allow its teams to play eight games this fall, all conference games.
