Safety Qua Brown says he's returning to Saluki Football

CARBONDALE — SIU football coach Nick Hill was hopeful his squad might get linebacker Luke Giegling and cornerback Christian Maddox, two players that figure to play a big role on defense this year, back from injuries in the spring.

The Salukis will get another boost for their eight-game Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule that begins Feb. 20 against No. 5 South Dakota State. Senior safety Qua Brown, SIU's leading tackler in 2019 who entered the transfer portal earlier this fall, tweeted Thursday he intends to return to the team and play out his final year. Brown broke up 11 passes last season and led the Salukis with 105 stops in 12 games, including 74 solos.

"I've decided to withdraw myself from the transfer portal and return back to the institution in which my heart belongs," Brown tweeted. "The last few months have been a roller coaster with all of the uncertainty, but I know this is the best decision I could make. As planned before, I will be continuing the rest of my collegiate career at SIU with HIGH hopes of winning a championship with the ones I know best."