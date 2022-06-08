Saluki Athletics | 'Championship investments' key SIU future

In his three-decade career as a fundraiser, Matt Kupec has raised nearly $5 billion dollars for institutions like the University of North Carolina, the Moffitt Cancer Center & Research Institute and Hofstra University.

But what he’s trying to do while wearing two hats as SIU’s interim athletic director and chief executive officer of the Southern Illinois Foundation might just be the defining moment of his professional life.

Kupec is attempting to revive the financial profile of an athletic department that lost nearly $4 million dollars last fiscal year and projects to lose just over $1 million dollars for the fiscal year that ends June 30.

On Tuesday morning, Kupec released a projection for athletic department revenues to The Southern that predicts the program will increase total revenue by nearly $7.5 million from 2021-24 while raising expenses by just over four million.

“When I came to this job this fall, we had two focuses,” he said. “One was looking at our budget for accountability. Secondly, we went to work on the revenue side. You can’t win championships by cutting.

“You don’t have to spend the most, but you have to make championship investments. And we knew we were shy on that. We were probably 3 to 4 million shy and we went to work. We squeezed those tubs of revenue and that’s allowed us to develop a plan.”

Part of that plan calls for the athletic department to add 26 positions, mostly in functional areas such as administration, communications, compliance and training. But assistant coaches will be added to sports like golf, women’s soccer, swimming and track and field.

In fact, Kupec would like to name two assistant coaches for golf, dovetailing on a plan new coach Justin Fetcho observed the last two years at Florida State. There, Fetcho was an assistant for both the men’s and women’s program while the head coach more or less served as the program’s CEO.

The willingness to add resources to all sports and not just the main money-makers is intentional, according to Kupec.

“We’re making a big commitment to our golf program, men and women,” he said. “Our philosophy is not to tier anything.”

At the same time, don’t expect the Salukis to become the New York Yankees of the Missouri Valley Conference, randomly throwing gobs of money at problem areas. One of the phrases Kupec uses when talking about the financial situation is “budget discipline.”

Like most college athletic departments, SIU took its share of hits from COVID-19. Its spring sports programs were shut down in March 2020 and the following fiscal year was greatly affected. Fans weren’t permitted as basketball games or volleyball matches, while capacity for football games was limited to roughly 20 percent capacity at 15,000-seat Saluki Stadium.

There were hard choices to make. Then-AD Liz Jarnigan opted not to cut programs, but instead lopped off positions throughout the department in an attempt to cushion inevitable losses. When Kupec was named to replace the fired Jarnigan on Sept. 14, he started holding meetings with coaches and other administrators.

“We really had zero-based budgeting,” he said. “We just asked, ‘What are you spending?’ We really did a great job just accounting for everything. We have a phrase that we’re revenue-based. If there’s no revenue, there’s no spending.”

Ultimately, it will be the ability of Kupec to play to his greatest strength that determines if the athletic department can make his goals come true. Should the university’s fund-raising arm – Kupec’s wheelhouse – succeed in its goal to raise $500 million, the athletic department would stand to reap more than a few benefits.

A potential best-case scenario would see SIU be able to construct an indoor practice facility for football and other sports, a practice gym for basketball and a soccer-specific stadium.

Short-term goals for the next fiscal year include the return of a “fueling station” that helps athletes eat healthier food for breakfast and lunch, a full study hall for student-athletes, mental health support and a restructuring of the compliance department that would see three new hires and an increased focus on name, image and likeness opportunities.

Of the half-billion the university is attempting to raise, a total of $45 million is earmarked for the athletic department. That’s the most among the 13 entities who stand to benefit from the generosity of donors.

As a quarterback at North Carolina in the late 1970s, Kupec played for a classic old-school coach in Bill Dooley. Just over 40 years later, Kupec is attempting to blend Dooley discipline with the new reality of college sports in 2022.

It’s possible that nothing less than the future success of Saluki sports is on the line.

“It’s the sixth-largest campaign in the history of Illinois universities,” Kupec said. “I’ve been in fundraising my whole career, and when you have a great vision and great leadership, and great coaches, we’re going to create a great environment.

“The Saluki Nation is pretty strong and we see athletics as something to ignite it. When you put it all together, we’re very bullish on the future.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 1 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.