Saluki Athletics go dark in honor of Blackout Tuesday

CARBONDALE — SIU's 17 sports went dark on Tuesday via Twitter in support of diversity, inclusion and the Black Lives Matter movement.
All of the Salukis' pages posted a blank, black screen with a black heart in support of Blackout Tuesday. Celebrities, organizations and activists around the country posted black screens in support of better race relations and demonstrations that arose after the death of George Floyd, a 46-year-old man who died in Minneapolis while in police custody. Floyd, an African American, was killed May 25 by a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on his neck as he said he could not breathe.
Monday, the Missouri Valley Conference and Missouri Valley Football Conferences released a statement denouncing racism in any form.
"The Missouri Valley Conference and the Missouri Valley Football Conference are committed to diversity and inclusion and stand behind every person of color," it said. "We will not tolerate racism in any form, and will continue to take actionable steps to ensure that our student-athletes feel safe and supported both on and off the field. We join with others in higher education to bring heightened awareness and sensitivity to the issues and challenges faced by racial and ethnic minorities across the landscape of intercollegiate athletics."
Three of SIU's most prominent coaches released statements Saturday urging unity, one day after a video from a former white student-athlete that featured hateful rhetoric was circulated on the internet.
"I'm sad and angry that this could happen," SIU football coach Nick Hill said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "There has been a quote that I've seen circulated around the internet, and it says 'Justice will not be served until the unaffected like myself are as outraged as the people that are,' and I believe that. That we need to be just as outraged, and upset and sad as the ones that are affected. I'm sorry. I'm with you. I stand with you as a person that is a head coach of a football team with 105 student-athletes that's very diverse. We need to be better."
Men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins released a statement championing inclusion and compassion.
"SIU has had a long history of integration, diversity and inclusion. A reason why this university is so special to all of us is because of its constant unwavering commitment to always uphold these values," he said. "Our program and department have always been fortunate and blessed to have coaches, staff and student athletes from all different backgrounds and races. It is wrong today and always, that based on skin color, there are members of our community who don't have the same sense of safety and freedom that I have on a daily basis.
"We all must stand together in condemning any actions that devalue and cheapen any life due to the color of one's skin. I pray that we all can move forward peacefully in pursuit of justice for those who were shown none. We must do better. We must be better."
Women's basketball coach Cindy Stein asked for understanding.
"Peace, Love & Understanding can go a long way," she said. "Any sort of hate, hateful speech or actions against anyone or anything is totally unacceptable! Period!"
From New York City to Los Angeles, protesters gathered for the eighth straight day Tuesday, with some turning violent. Hundreds of people gathered Sunday night in Carbondale to mourn the death of Floyd.
Four police officers were shot in downtown St. Louis early Tuesday, according to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, after a day of peaceful protests. All four were conscious, and authorities said their injuries were not thought to be life-threatening.
