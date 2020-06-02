Saluki Athletics go dark in honor of Blackout Tuesday

"I'm sad and angry that this could happen," SIU football coach Nick Hill said in a video posted to his Twitter account. "There has been a quote that I've seen circulated around the internet, and it says 'Justice will not be served until the unaffected like myself are as outraged as the people that are,' and I believe that. That we need to be just as outraged, and upset and sad as the ones that are affected. I'm sorry. I'm with you. I stand with you as a person that is a head coach of a football team with 105 student-athletes that's very diverse. We need to be better."

Men's basketball coach Bryan Mullins released a statement championing inclusion and compassion.

"SIU has had a long history of integration, diversity and inclusion. A reason why this university is so special to all of us is because of its constant unwavering commitment to always uphold these values," he said. "Our program and department have always been fortunate and blessed to have coaches, staff and student athletes from all different backgrounds and races. It is wrong today and always, that based on skin color, there are members of our community who don't have the same sense of safety and freedom that I have on a daily basis.