Saluki Athletics hosting toy drive for Rainbow's End

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics, in conjunction with Saluki Unity, will host a holiday Toy Drive beginning on Monday, November 16 until Friday, November 20.

Fans are asked to bring new and unwrapped toys to the donation bin placed outside of the Boydston Center, adjacent to the Banterra Center. The donation bin will be out from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the week. If items are unable to be dropped off, pickups can be arranged by emailing Kyra Hunter (kyra.hunter@siu.edu) or Katie Gerlach (kmgerlach@siu.edu). All toys will be donated to the SIU Rainbow's End Child Development Center, a Center that is dedicated to providing a secure, educational and positive atmosphere for children.

Saluki Unity is a a sub-committee of SIU's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee. It is a student-athlete led organization that focuses on diversity issues. Saluki volleyball's Kyra Hunter is one of 10 students who make up Saluki Unity and is the head of Saluki Unity x Empower - a group within Saluki Unity that empowers female student-athletes to give back to the community.

"As student-athletes, we always want to give back to the community and doing a toy drive to benefit Rainbow's End is a way to connect with a cause that is close to campus and our community," Hunter said. "Our goal of this first toy drive is to make Rainbow's End know that they are respected and appreciated by the SIU athletic community. We value the work that they do because children are our future and Rainbow's End does a great job of making sure that children are well taken care of."

