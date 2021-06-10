Saluki Athletics | SIU expects to offer full capacity next school year

"We are planning for full capacity, and of course, we've learned that things can change on a dime for this, we're really excited of the potential of opening up on Friday," Jarnigan said. "We do know, in terms of our protocols, what we're doing within our practices through the summer, we still have NCAA protocols and things that need to be honored, but when it comes to attendance we are anticipating full capacity and keeping our fingers crossed that that won't change."

Gov. J.B. Pritzker was excited to go full-speed ahead after more than 15 months of lockdowns.

"A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers, and friends — and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement Thursday.

The question is, will it matter? SIU sold out three home football games in 2020-21, but hasn't sold out its full stadium since it opened in 2010 and the Salukis blew out non-Division I Quincy. The SIU men's basketball team, one of the biggest sports draws in the area, had its best season in four years in 2019-20, coach Bryan Mullins' first season with the club, averaging 4,586 fans per game. The Salukis haven't sold out the Banterra Center since January 2016, when they lost by 25 points to Wichita State.