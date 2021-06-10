Saluki Athletics | SIU expects to offer full capacity next school year

CARBONDALE — The Chicago Cubs and White Sox are opening up their venues to full capacity beginning Friday, and SIU is following suit.
After only inviting family and close friends of players, coaches and staff to the majority of their sporting events last school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Salukis expect to offer full capacity at Saluki Stadium, the Banterra Center, Davies Gym and their other facilities in 2021-22. They are taking ticket requests and renewals for football and men's basketball right now.
"I think we're ready for it. I think our community is ready for it," SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan said. "Whatever protocols that are necessary, if there are any, we'll follow. I think we've shown that we were successful with our protocols throughout this year, and we can't wait to take advantage of homefield, and homecourt advantage, and show off the progress the programs have made to the people in the region."
SIU fans that weren't related to members of the men's basketball team, or very close associates, struggled to see them outside of the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament in St. Louis. The tournament was one of the only places the general public could have seen the Salukis, who finished 12-14 overall and 5-13 in the MVC. Southeast Missouri State, Missouri State and Butler offered tickets to the general public, with limited capacities. The football team, which limited the capacity at Saluki Stadium to about 3,000, about 20% of its max, sold out three games.
"We are planning for full capacity, and of course, we've learned that things can change on a dime for this, we're really excited of the potential of opening up on Friday," Jarnigan said. "We do know, in terms of our protocols, what we're doing within our practices through the summer, we still have NCAA protocols and things that need to be honored, but when it comes to attendance we are anticipating full capacity and keeping our fingers crossed that that won't change."
Gov. J.B. Pritzker was excited to go full-speed ahead after more than 15 months of lockdowns.
"A strong economy requires that people not only feel safe, but truly be safe, as they go about their lives as workers, neighbors, consumers, and friends — and thanks to the lifesaving power of vaccinations, that day is finally here for Illinois," Pritzker said in a statement Thursday.
The question is, will it matter? SIU sold out three home football games in 2020-21, but hasn't sold out its full stadium since it opened in 2010 and the Salukis blew out non-Division I Quincy. The SIU men's basketball team, one of the biggest sports draws in the area, had its best season in four years in 2019-20, coach Bryan Mullins' first season with the club, averaging 4,586 fans per game. The Salukis haven't sold out the Banterra Center since January 2016, when they lost by 25 points to Wichita State.
It might matter this year. The SIU football team made its first playoff run in 12 years this spring, reaching the FCS quarterfinals, and returns most of the squad after the NCAA allowed some of their players to return for another season. SIU was ranked in one of the two major polls for eight straight weeks, had four different All-Americans, and had five top-25 wins.
The men's basketball team returns its top-eight scorers from last season's squad, and added four talented newcomers that all could see playing time. Forward Marcus Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer of the Year, and junior college forward J.D. Muila, two potential starters, missed most of the season due to injury but also return. The women's basketball team returns all five starters from last season's 9-16 squad, including its top-four scorers and its top-four rebounders.
Season tickets for the football team run from $60-$165, with seats in sections 5, 6 and 7 requiring a donation to the Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund of $150 each. Fans can renew their season tickets through the mail, or call 877-SALUKIS to buy new ones. SIU is offering a three-month payment plan to finance any new or existing tickets. Single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale Aug. 2.
Season tickets for men's basketball are currently on sale for $125, $150, $250, $275 or $300, plus required SASF donations. Fans buying season tickets in the upper bleachers (all 200 sections) are not required to make an SASF donation. Fans can renew through the mail or by calling 877-SALUKIS. Single-game tickets are expected to cost between $10-$50 for every home game except for two premium games, which will be selected by the department in September after the schedule has been finalized. SIU is set to host Saint Louis and Southern Mississippi, among others, this season.
Fans can take up to four months to pay for their season tickets for men's basketball through a payment plan. For more information, please go to siusalukis.com.
