Saluki Athletics | SIU officially names Tim Leonard as its 16th director of athletics

CARBONDALE — It's now official. Tim Leonard has been named the athletic director at Southern Illinois University. He will start work in his new role on Monday, Aug. 1.

Leonard had most recently worked as AD at Towson University in Maryland from 2013 through November of 2021 before stepping away to pursue personal interests.

"I needed a break. I was burned out. Call it a divorce from Towson if you will. I needed to get away and get rejuvenated," Leonard told the media Friday afternoon in a Zoom conference call.

Leonard said he really didn't know what he wanted to do after he left the university. He just knew that he needed change. Describing himself as a "passionate" man with "a lot of energy," Leonard found the right fit when SIU called and invited him to an interview.

"Chancellor (Austin) Lane and I just kind of clicked immediately," he said. "The chancellor came across as very authentic. I liked his demeanor and style. I knew 10 minutes into the interview that I wanted this job. And I'm really glad it worked out."

With his hire, Leonard becomes the 16th full-time athletic director at SIU. He is a 30-year veteran of athletic administration. At Towson, he presided over 19 Division I sports and managed a $25 million budget.

“I am excited to welcome Tim Leonard to the Saluki family,” said Lane. “With a commitment to student success on the playing fields and in the classroom, Mr. Leonard embodies the Saluki spirit and will play an important role as we continue to take athletics to new heights. People who meet Mr. Leonard will be impressed with his extensive experience, his record of accomplishments in sports, and his remarkable expertise and success in fundraising.”

The university will introduce Leonard to the public at a Meet & Greet event at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 26 in the Charles Helleny Pavilion of the Banterra Center.

During his tenure at Towson, Leonard produced a strategic plan for athletics, entitled “Building Greatness,” which resulted in record fundraising success and led to a balanced departmental budget. Under his direction, the Tiger Athletic Fund secured the three largest gifts in department history, and Towson built new facilities for its basketball, football, softball and tennis programs.

The Tigers were successful on and off the field under Leonard, setting a school record for most wins in a season in football and men’s basketball, plus NCAA tournament appearances in volleyball, lacrosse, gymnastics, and track and field. Academically, Towson had the highest academic progress rate (APR) within the University System of Maryland and the highest federal graduation rate among all Division I departments within Maryland.

Leonard follows director of athletics Matt Kupec, who has served as the interim AD at SIU Carbondale since September 2021. Lane thanked Kupec for his service with the athletics department.

“Mr. Kupec was instrumental in stabilizing the department’s finances, making key hires – including head coaches for soccer, women’s basketball and softball, securing generous private gifts and creating a vision for Saluki athletics,” Lane said. “His quick work definitely helped us attract top candidates like Tim Leonard.”

Lane noted Kupec will continue to support Saluki athletics as a fundraiser in his ongoing role as CEO of the SIU Foundation.

Leonard also doled out praise for Kupec.

"Matt has been very helpful in the transition process," he said, adding that he thought Kupec did a great job serving as interim AD.

Leonard said accepting a job with the Salukis was an easy one for him.

"SIU plays in the best FCS football league in the country. The Missouri Valley is also one of the top leagues in the country and SIU has such a storied tradition in basketball. So much history with an NIT championship and three Sweet 16 appearances."

Leonard said the plan is to build on the successes of the past and make an even brighter, more successful future. He added that he has much work ahead, but is energized by the challenge.

"We're going to have some fun, too, and I spell fun, 'W-I-N.' We're going to build (an athletic) program the university can be proud of. That is our goal, our focus."

Leonard, who has also worked stints at Southern Methodist University, Boise State and Illinois State, said athletics can positively impact the lives of so many young people.

"I'm very passionate about that," he said.

Leonard said he and his wife, Monica, are excited about moving to the region and becoming engaged members of the Southern Illinois community.

"SIU is truly a special place, and I'm very humbled to follow in the footsteps of so many great Salukis. I can't wait to get started.

— Tom Weber with University Communications and Marketing contributed to the story