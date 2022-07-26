Saluki Athletics | SIU officially welcomes its new athletic director

CARBONDALE — They brought out all the big guns Tuesday to welcome new athletic director Tim Leonard to SIU.

Missouri Valley Conference commissioner Jeff Jackson made the drive from flood-ravaged St. Louis. Charlotte West showed up for the occasion. Even the Saluki cheerleaders and a Saluki dog were on hand.

And if Leonard’s first speech before SIU fans, alums, coaches and athletes was any indication, he’s happy to be part of the regal canines.

“How do you spell fun? W-I-N,” he said.

Simply put, Leonard was having fun, a marked difference from the end of his eight-year tenure as Towson athletic director. He left the Colonial Athletic Association school in November, a departure he compared to a painful divorce.

Leonard wasn’t sure he wanted to be an athletic director again. Then he attended a couple of Towson basketball games during the winter.

“I saw the guys and hugged it out with a bunch of them and knew that I didn’t want to leave the game,” he said. “I loved the game too much. So then I got strategic and wanted to find a place where I could enjoy the chancellor and the community.

“This is a perfect fit and it just seems like I’m blessed to be here.”

Leonard has worked in athletics administration for 30 years, starting his career in 1992 at Illinois State as director of annual giving. After five years in Normal, he went back to his alma mater, Boise State, as assistant director of the Bronco Athletic Association.

Following two years there, Leonard worked at Central Florida from 1999-2008, starting as executive director of the Golden Knights Club and working his way into the vice president for development. Leonard’s most notable accomplishment was cultivating a $15 million naming rights agreement for UCF’s on-campus stadium.

Leonard moved from UCF to SMU in 2008, spending five years in Dallas as the school’s senior associate athletic director for external affairs. That led to his stint at Towson, where he oversaw the building of new facilities for its basketball, football, softball and tennis programs.

SIU Chancellor Austin Lane heralded the arrival of Leonard.

“Really excited about it,” he said. “He said he knew within 10 minutes he wanted to have this job. I knew in five. I wanted someone who could take what we have in place and enhance it, take it to new heights.

“Tim is all the things we want from our AD – he’s confident, fearless. I know he is going to do a fantastic job.”

Leonard is the 16th athletic director in school history and the sixth in eight years. Mario Moccia, Tommy Bell, Jerry Kill, Liz Jarnigan and Matt Kupec have all sat in the department’s most important office during that time.

Kupec had the job on an interim basis since September 2021, when Jarnigan was fired. Kupec hired new coaches in five different sports and also presided over contract renegotiations for three others, including football coach Nick Hill and baseball coach Lance Rhodes.

Lane and Leonard both took turns praising Kupec. Leonard said Kupec’s work will make it easier for him to carry out his initial plan.

“I want to get to know people before doing anything else,” Leonard said. “Before I come out of the gates with both guns blazing, I want to make sure if some things are big issues, or are there some things that I haven’t seen yet.

“I want to be as patient as I can and move with a sense of urgency.”

Leonard said the small-town atmosphere also appealed to him and his wife, Monica. The couple have two sons.

Leonard officially starts work at SIU on Monday.