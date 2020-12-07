Saluki Athletics to offer fan cutouts at Banterra Center

CARBONDALE — Saluki Athletics is excited to announce the option for fans to still be represented at the Banterra Center this season with FanCutOuts.

All cutouts will be displayed in the chairback sections behind the team benches and scorer's table, sections 101, 102, 103, 115 and 116.

Multiple packages are available with the option to have head coach Bryan Mullins sign your cutout. Cutouts are $55 each and available at SIUSalukis.com. Fans can pay an additional $25 to have Mullins sign their cutout. Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund donors and season ticket holders receive a 10% discount. Proceeds from the sales will go directly to Saluki Athletics to support student-athletes. All sales are final, and there will be no refunds issued.

The athletic department will post pictures of fans' cutouts on SIUSalukis.com and on social media channels throughout the season. All fans that purchase a cutout will have the opportunity to pick it up at the end of the season or recycle them. Should the season be altered due to COVID-19 pandemic, fans will be contacted regarding their cutouts.

Here are the cutout rules:

• No commercial advertising, including company names, apparel brands, hashtags, social media handles, phone numbers, logos, slogans, or other branding.