Saluki Athletics unveils 4-year fundraising campaign

CARBONDALE — SIU unveiled a four-year, $25 million fundraising campaign to provide necessary funding to support the future of athletics on Friday.
Salukis Forever was launched by Saluki Athletics and the SIU Foundation. The entities are working together to raise private funds to support the mission of the athletic department. It will end June 30, 2024.
The new effort will be part of the ongoing Forever SIU campaign, which the SIU Foundation launched in 2017 and extended in 2019.
Like so many other aspects of daily life, Saluki Athletics has been greatly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign gives donors and alumni a chance to reconnect with the programs and student-athletes.
During difficult times, the Saluki community demonstrates teamwork, toughness and resiliency," said Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan. "For the past year, fans have had extremely limited opportunities to purchase tickets and to cheer on our teams. This campaign gives everyone the chance to rally around the Salukis."
Donors will have the opportunity to support Saluki Athletics in general or a particular program. SIU has 17 sport programs, which bring hundreds of student-athletes to the university.
"Our student-athletes are some of the best students on campus," Jarnigan said. "Our teams have produced more than 100 Academic All-Americans and have GPAs that rank among the best in the country."
The on-the-field success is just as impressive. The Salukis have won eight national championships, dozens of conference titles and featured 60 Olympians. From Walt Frazier hoisting the 1967 NIT Championship trophy to hammer throwers DeAnna Price and Gwen Berry representing the U.S. in the 2016 Olympic Games, SIU's history is rich with tradition and success.
"Saluki Athletics is the front door to SIU," said Matt Kupec, CEO of the SIU Foundation. "Our teams spread awareness of our brand, which aids the university when recruiting potential students across the country. When the Salukis win, we all win."
Beyond giving directly to Saluki Athletics or a particular sport, donors will be able to support the Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund, the AD Excellence Fund, the Women's Initiative Fund and the Salukis Well-Being Fund.
"Whether it's supporting scholarships, coaching staffs, a specific sport fund, or simply giving to Saluki Athletics in general, every dollar helps," Jarnigan said. "We appreciate every one of our fans, and we are thrilled to finally be able to invite some back for games. The Saluki spirit is the tie that binds generations of fans and alumni together. This is the opportunity to make a tremendous impact."
To learn more about the campaign or make a gift, visit foreversiu.org/athletics.