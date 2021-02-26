Saluki Athletics unveils 4-year fundraising campaign

CARBONDALE — SIU unveiled a four-year, $25 million fundraising campaign to provide necessary funding to support the future of athletics on Friday.

Salukis Forever was launched by Saluki Athletics and the SIU Foundation. The entities are working together to raise private funds to support the mission of the athletic department. It will end June 30, 2024.

The new effort will be part of the ongoing Forever SIU campaign, which the SIU Foundation launched in 2017 and extended in 2019.

Like so many other aspects of daily life, Saluki Athletics has been greatly affected by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This campaign gives donors and alumni a chance to reconnect with the programs and student-athletes.

During difficult times, the Saluki community demonstrates teamwork, toughness and resiliency," said Director of Athletics Liz Jarnigan. "For the past year, fans have had extremely limited opportunities to purchase tickets and to cheer on our teams. This campaign gives everyone the chance to rally around the Salukis."

Donors will have the opportunity to support Saluki Athletics in general or a particular program. SIU has 17 sport programs, which bring hundreds of student-athletes to the university.