Saluki Baseball | Archer's 8th-inning home run lifts SIU past Dallas Baptist

CARBONDALE — Philip Archer knew he came through in the bottom of the eighth inning against Dallas Baptist, he just didn't know how well until he was near first base.

The SIU senior's game-winning home run appeared headed for the wall before it sailed over it, giving the Salukis a 5-3 lead they were able to hang onto at Jones Stadium. Archer's drive, his 10th homer of the season, also drove in Nick Neville after he drew a walk from Patriots reliever Joey Martin. When it left his bat, Archer said, it appeared to be more of a line drive to the gap than a bomb headed over the fence.

"To be honest, I didn't know if it was going to get out or not," Archer said. "I knew I hit it well enough to get in the gap and I knew (Neville) was gonna score, so that was exciting, and when I saw it go over the wall, it really doesn't get better than that, to step up and do something like that on Senior Night."