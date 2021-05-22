Saluki Baseball | Archer's 8th-inning home run lifts SIU past Dallas Baptist

CARBONDALE — Philip Archer knew he came through in the bottom of the eighth inning against Dallas Baptist, he just didn't know how well until he was near first base.
The SIU senior's game-winning home run appeared headed for the wall before it sailed over it, giving the Salukis a 5-3 lead they were able to hang onto at Jones Stadium. Archer's drive, his 10th homer of the season, also drove in Nick Neville after he drew a walk from Patriots reliever Joey Martin. When it left his bat, Archer said, it appeared to be more of a line drive to the gap than a bomb headed over the fence.
"To be honest, I didn't know if it was going to get out or not," Archer said. "I knew I hit it well enough to get in the gap and I knew (Neville) was gonna score, so that was exciting, and when I saw it go over the wall, it really doesn't get better than that, to step up and do something like that on Senior Night."
One of 10 seniors honored before SIU's regular-season finale (the Salukis host the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament next week for the first time since 1986), Archer had only one hit in nine at-bats against DBU heading into Saturday. The 6-foot-2, 235-pound lefty hit the ball hard on two of his first three at-bats, but had nothing to show for it against the regular-season champions. Archer flew out to center in the second inning, struck out with runners on the corners in the fourth, and lined out to right in the sixth with a man on. He stepped to the plate in the eighth right after Tristan Peters tied the game up with his fifth home run of the season and Neville on first base.
He took Martin's first pitch for a ball, and then was able to go the other way with his second. Neville, another senior, didn't have a hit but scored the game-winning run when he came along for the ride on Archer's shot.
"When you think of Senior Day, and having a senior step up in the biggest moment of the game and deliver that ball that went over the fence in left-center field, I don't know if you could have scripted it out any better," SIU coach Lance Rhodes said. "Happy for our team. Happy for Phil. He'll never forget that moment for the rest of his life, probably, hitting that ball on Senior Day right there."
Another senior, right-hander Trey McDaniel (6-4), got his sixth win of the season instead of his ninth save when he struck out preseason All-American Blayne Jones on a full-count breaking ball that started over the plate and moved a bit outside at the last second. McDaniel got the last out of the eighth and worked around two ninth-inning walks before closing the door.
SIU (38-18, 15-13 MVC) didn't gain much with the victory, other than some momentum for next week's tournament and another feather in its postseason resume. The Salukis wrapped up either the 3 seed or 4th seed with their win Friday in the second game of the doubleheader (those seeds play each other Wednesday). DBU (33-15, 18-6) had already wrapped up the No. 1 seed at the tournament and the outright Valley championship, but wanted to bolster its chance for a possible at-large bid to the NCAA regionals. The Patriots, who have three wins over Power Five conference teams, were in Baseball America and D1baseball.com's projected field entering the week.
SIU's win Saturday gave it 38 for the season, the most since 2005. Entering the week, the Salukis' 36 victories were the fifth-most in the nation, and after losing their nine-game home winning streak in a 19-0 blowout Thursday, they wanted some revenge. It came in two wins against DBU, a team that had won 20 of 25 previous encounters. SIU became only the second Valley team this season to earn even a split with the Patriots, joining Bradley.
"It just shows how deep the MVC is," Archer said. "We've got a lot of good teams in this conference, and any team can beat any team on any given day. We showed up, and we played."
