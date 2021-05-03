Saluki Baseball completes 4-game sweep of Missouri State

"With the history that Missouri State has had in our league, it's huge to be able to sweep a team like that," SIU head coach Lance Rhodes said. "Really, it was just nice to see us play good baseball. We have a bunch of good teams in our league. It's not necessarily about the teams we're playing; it's about how well we're playing baseball. If you look at how we ran the bases, how we pitched, and how we executed offensively this weekend, if we do that, it really doesn't matter who's in the dugout over there. It could be anybody, and we'll have a chance to win. I was just happy with how we played the game this weekend compared to how we'd been playing it the last couple weeks."