Saluki Baseball hosting Murray State

CARBONDALE — SIU and Murray State announced its baseball game, which was originally scheduled for Tuesday at Murray, Kentucky, would move to "Itchy" Jones Stadium.

First pitch is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tickets are $5 for adults (18 years old and older), $3 for youth (13-17) and seniors (60 years and older). Groups of 12 or more can get in for $2 apiece. Kids 12-and-under are admitted free, and SIU students get in free with valid ID.

The Salukis (4-4) come off a 1-2 swing at the Tony Gwynn Legacy in California, beating USC but losing to No. 18 Arizona and Seattle. Freshman right-hander Mitchell Jackson (0-1, 1.59 ERA), a Marion native, is scheduled to make his first collegiate start. Jackson has struck out six batters in 5 2/3 innings and limited opponents to a .190 average.

Murray State (4-4) is scheduled to start righty Joe Ivey (0-1, 9.53 ERA).

SIU leads the overall series versus MSU, 48-20. The Salukis hold a 28-7 advantage at home. The SIU offense has averaged 12.8 runs per game in its last five games against the Racers. The Salukis were 10-2 in mid-week games last season. Southern lost 4-3 against Belmont in its first mid-week of 2020 on Feb. 18.