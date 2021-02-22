Saluki Baseball moves home opener up to Tuesday

CARBONDALE — The SIU baseball team is moving up its home opener to Tuesday night at Jones Stadium, the squad announced Monday.

Instead of going to Austin Peay, the Salukis (3-0) will put their best start in three years against Eastern Illinois (2-1) at 4 p.m. Austin Peay's series at Dallas Baptist was pushed back a day because of weather. Due to COVID-19 protocols, attendance at the game will be limited to family members of the players and coaches and a limited amount of students. The capacity will be 100 in the seating bowl, and The Hill will be closed.

Face coverings are required of fans attending the game, except when eating or drinking, and fans must observe social distancing outside of immediate family members.

Lefty Braden Babcock is scheduled to start for SIU. Lefty Aaron Chao is scheduled to go for the Panthers. Live stats will be available at SIUSalukis.com. Through Feb. 21 games, SIU is one of only 37 undefeated teams in the country and one of only 22 who is 3-0 or better.

— Saluki Media Services

