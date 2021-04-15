Saluki Baseball | Peters off to hot start as SIU heads into meat of Valley season

SIU coach Lance Rhodes said Peters has two of the best qualities a collegiate hitter can have, patience and selection. Peters didn't do anything to get himself out after drawing three walks in his first three at-bats Sunday against Northern Illinois (some hitters get too anxious), and the all-conference outfielder knows his limits at the plate.

"He's got such good bat-to-ball skills, there's really no zone, up, down, in, out, that he can't cover," Rhodes said. "He stays in the zone a long time with his swing, so he's a high-contact-type guy. He might not be the prototype 4 hitter, as far as the amount of home runs he hits, but the amount of hard contact that he has in the 4 hole is exactly what our team needs."

Peters has only two home runs all season, but has walked more than twice as much as he's struck out, with 28 free passes and 13 Ks in 107 at-bats. With Neville, a preseason all-conference shortstop that is batting over .300, and Vinni Massaglia (.284, 10 home runs, 29 RBIs) behind him, Peters has gotten a lot of pitches to hit. The Salukis lead the Valley in batting at .325, RBIs (273), doubles (66), homers (51) and walks (154).

Eight SIU hitters are batting over .300, and second baseman Cody Cleveland raised his average to .294 with a hot weekend against Bellarmine and Northern Illinois. Peters has proven to be one of the team's toughest outs.