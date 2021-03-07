Saluki Baseball | SIU beats UT-Martin to match best start since 1967

CARBONDALE — Tristan Peters knew he hit David Hussey's pitch well in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday, but he thought he got more of the bottom of the baseball than he wanted.
When UT-Martin right fielder Wil LaFollette took two steps in, then started backpedaling toward the wall at Jones Stadium, Peters knew the answer. His three-run home run, the second of the season for the sophomore center fielder, put the Salukis in front 6-1. They went on to complete the weekend sweep of the Skyhawks, 8-3 to match the 1967 squad for the best start in school history at 11-0.
"It just feels like we come to the ballfield, and we're, like, 'We're gonna win,'" Peters said. "The confidence on this team is amazing. (SIU coach Lance) Rhodes said that (Sunday), he loves our confidence. It's nice not knowing what it feels like to lose right now, but we want to keep that feeling up."
Peters went 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs to raise his season average to .500. It was his ninth straight game with at least one hit and his seventh straight with at least one RBI.
"He has been clutch all year, really, hitting in the middle of the order," Rhodes said. "He's a high on-base guy. He has a high contact rate. He's not going to strike out a ton. He also has surprising power, which we've seen several times throughout the year. That was a big swing in the game."
SIU and UT-Martin (3-6) battled in a pitcher's duel early. The Salukis led 3-0 after four innings, and stranded three runners. UT-Martin stranded four runners in the first five innings, but SIU starter Ben Chapman (3-0) escaped unscathed.
Houston Wright singled to lead off the fifth for the Skyhawks, went to second base on a sac bunt, and advanced to third off Noah Thigpen's single to left. Will Smith's sacrifice fly to right brought him home for UT-Martin's first run of the game, and the first earned run Chapman allowed in his three starts.
It turned out to be the only one the Skyhawks got against the 5-foot-11, 180-pound right-hander. Chapman struck out seven and didn't walk a single batter in five innings of work. Five relievers helped the Salukis close out the win five days before their Missouri Valley Conference opener against Evansville (6-6) Friday night.
Eric Steensma (0-1) took the loss after allowing five runs, all earned, off six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Third baseman Ian Walters extended his reached base streak to 32 games, dating back to the 2019 season. Philp Archer homered during SIU's four-run fifth to extend his reached base streak to 22 games.
The Salukis became the first team in the country to reach 11-0, and captured their 16th straight victory dating back to last season. SIU's 16 straight wins tied for the fourth-longest in program history and the longest since 1990, the last time it won the MVC.
Peters, a Canadian who transferred to SIU from Chandler-Gilbert (Arizona) Community College, is eager to see how long the Salukis can keep the streak going.
"You can learn things through winning, too, because, especially in baseball, there's failures throughout the game, even when you win, and I think you can learn from those," Peters said. "Losing's part of it, too. It's bound to happen. It'd be amazing if it didn't, but we gotta keep learning from our mistakes and keep getting better from there."
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman