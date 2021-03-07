Saluki Baseball | SIU beats UT-Martin to match best start since 1967

CARBONDALE — Tristan Peters knew he hit David Hussey's pitch well in the bottom of the fifth inning Sunday, but he thought he got more of the bottom of the baseball than he wanted.

When UT-Martin right fielder Wil LaFollette took two steps in, then started backpedaling toward the wall at Jones Stadium, Peters knew the answer. His three-run home run, the second of the season for the sophomore center fielder, put the Salukis in front 6-1. They went on to complete the weekend sweep of the Skyhawks, 8-3 to match the 1967 squad for the best start in school history at 11-0.

"It just feels like we come to the ballfield, and we're, like, 'We're gonna win,'" Peters said. "The confidence on this team is amazing. (SIU coach Lance) Rhodes said that (Sunday), he loves our confidence. It's nice not knowing what it feels like to lose right now, but we want to keep that feeling up."

Peters went 3 for 3 with 4 RBIs to raise his season average to .500. It was his ninth straight game with at least one hit and his seventh straight with at least one RBI.