Saluki baseball, softball encouraged seniors may get another year

CARBONDALE — It's not a done deal yet, but the abrupt end of SIU's spring season was a bit easier to take after the NCAA Division I Council Coordinator Committee outlined its intention to potentially award another year of eligibility to athletes in its 14 sports.
Thursday, the NCAA canceled its winter and spring championships as a precaution against the spread of the coronavirus. The Missouri Valley Conference canceled the remainder of its spring competitions, including its league tournaments, shortly after that. The committee sent an email Friday notifying schools of its intention to work toward giving athletes in its 14 spring sports another year of eligibiilty in 2020-21.
"Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time," the NCAA said in a statement. "Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed, and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."
Ian Walters, a 6-foot-1, 195-pound infielder for the SIU baseball team, was batting .411 in 18 games, second-best in the MVC, when the season ended. Right-handed pitcher Matthew Steidl (1-0, 1.71 ERA) had allowed four runs in 21 innings, and Friday night starter Mason Hiser (2-0, 2.35 ERA) was off to another strong start. The Salukis (12-6) had won their last five games and were tied with Dallas Baptist for the most wins of anyone in the Valley.
"The good thing about it is the guys that were the main leaders in the clubhouse, those guys are going to get an opportunity to come back," first-year SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes said. "When you talk about all the disappointment and the emotions, and everything that we feel, that's the one thing that makes me at ease a little bit, and realize there could be good that comes out of this thing."
Rhodes said he's spoken to all his seniors, and all of them said they wanted to come back if they could next spring.
The SIU softball team, which has six seniors, may not have all of them back even if they're offered another year. Some of them are in long-term academic majors, such as pre-med, according to coach Kerri Blaylock. Last year, pitcher Brianna Jones was accepted to dental hygiene school before the season was even over.
"We're gonna talk to the seniors when they get back," Blaylock said. "Some are going to have their life's paths kind of carved out. Some may be around for another year. I think it will be an individual by individual, case-by-case basis."
The end of the 2020 season was particularly tough for the softball team (15-6), which had won nine in a row when the NCAA called it a year. The Salukis returned several position starters from its 2019 NCAA Tournament club, and had hopes of returning this year.
It was even tougher for SIU senior thrower Alexis Roberson, who was on her way to the plane that would take her to the NCAA indoor track and field championship when she was informed the season was over. Roberson, an MVC champion in the indoor weight throw, qualified for the NCAA championship for the first time in her career. It is not clear if Roberson will get another year, as the NCAA might not be able to award extra eligibility for athletes in winter sports, which the indoor championships are considered.
The NCAA was not expected to give men's or women's basketball players that missed out on a chance to compete in the NCAA Tournament another year of eligibility, according to a report from CBS Sports' Jon Rothstein on Wednesday, partly because of the complexity of such a move. Some teams, like SIU's men's basketball team, had already completed its season after losing in the Valley Tournament. Athletes in other winter sports were also not expected to get another year, according to the report.
