Saluki baseball, softball encouraged seniors may get another year

"The good thing about it is the guys that were the main leaders in the clubhouse, those guys are going to get an opportunity to come back," first-year SIU baseball coach Lance Rhodes said. "When you talk about all the disappointment and the emotions, and everything that we feel, that's the one thing that makes me at ease a little bit, and realize there could be good that comes out of this thing."

Rhodes said he's spoken to all his seniors, and all of them said they wanted to come back if they could next spring.

The SIU softball team, which has six seniors, may not have all of them back even if they're offered another year. Some of them are in long-term academic majors, such as pre-med, according to coach Kerri Blaylock. Last year, pitcher Brianna Jones was accepted to dental hygiene school before the season was even over.

"We're gonna talk to the seniors when they get back," Blaylock said. "Some are going to have their life's paths kind of carved out. Some may be around for another year. I think it will be an individual by individual, case-by-case basis."

The end of the 2020 season was particularly tough for the softball team (15-6), which had won nine in a row when the NCAA called it a year. The Salukis returned several position starters from its 2019 NCAA Tournament club, and had hopes of returning this year.