Saluki baseball team wins series at Morehead State

The bulk of SIU's 22 runs came in three innings. Southern tacked three runs in the fifth inning, seven in the sixth inning and nine in the ninth inning.

SIU carried a 3-2 lead through three innings, but lost it after Morehead struck for three runs in the bottom of the fourth.

A double from Brad Hudson and a two-run home run from Neville got the Salukis back in front, 6-5, in the top of the fifth inning.

Southern erupted for seven runs on five extra-base hits in the top of the sixth. Austin Ulick, Nick McAlister and Brad Hudson each hit doubles and came around to score. Both Epps and Archer drilled two-run homers.

SIU maintained a 13-5 advantage for the next three innings, but extended its lead once again with a nine-run ninth inning. Eight different Salukis recorded a hit in the inning. Evan Martin highlighted the spurt with a three-run homer, which was his first-career hit at SIU.

"The whole team contributed today and it was awesome to see guys like Nick McAlister and Evan Martin get in there," Rhodes said. "Martin crushed a ball that would go out in every ballpark in the country. We had some guys step up with quality at-bats that have been buying their time on the bench. I'm really proud of the entire group today."