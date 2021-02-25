Saluki Basketball | 3 burning questions for SIU and No. 21/22 Loyola

CARBONDALE — SIU's men's basketball team hasn't ever beaten a ranked Missouri Valley Conference team away from Carbondale, but will have to if it wants to stay out of the opening rounds of the league tournament next week in St. Louis.
The Salukis (11-11, 5-11 MVC) enter Friday's opener of a two-game series at No. 21/22 Loyola (19-4, 14-2) 0-14 lifetime against ranked league opponents on the road. They will need to win at least one of the two games to have a shot at escaping the bottom four of the league standings, but they have earned a split of their last four Valley series. The Ramblers, who have won 12 of their last 13 games and 20 straight at Gentile Arena, will be a different kind of challenge. Loyola features a league player of the year candidate in senior center Cameron Krutwig (15 points per game, 6.6 rebounds per game, 67 assists), a defensive player of the year candidate in senior guard Lucas Williamson, and enters the final weekend of the regular season tied with Drake (23-2, 14-2) for first place.
If the Ramblers and Bulldogs both sweep their final series (Drake plays at Bradley), Drake will win the regular-season title through the league's second tiebreaker. After head-to-head record, the MVC will measure a team's best wins, as far as the highest seed they beat. Loyola split with fourth-place Indiana State, while Drake swept the Sycamores in its first MVC series of the season.
Here are three burning questions for this weekend's series:
No. 1 — Can the Salukis score enough to win?
Loyola has always been tough, defensively, but has taken that end of the floor to a new level this season. The Ramblers have allowed 70 or more points only three times all season, once in a 76-71 loss at Indiana State, and have the nation's top scoring defense (55.7 points allowed per game). Opponents are shooting 40.2% from the field against Loyola, and 30.6% from the 3-point line.
"They've been at the top of the league throughout the season, and it's because they've got a ton of experience," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "I think they've got great leadership, they play extremely well on both sides of the ball, and they committed to the defensive end this year, and I think it shows how they're winning consistently."
The Salukis were eighth in the Valley in scoring entering this week, and have cleared 60 only three times in seven MVC road games this season. SIU beat Bradley 69-68 in Peoria in the second game of their series to earn a split.
No. 2 — Is Kyler Filewich up for the challenge of King Krut?
Some call SIU center Kyler Filewich, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound freshman, the Canadian Krutwig, as he's the first Saluki from Canada along with forward J.D. Muila. Both are physical players with good feet, but that's about where the comparisons end for Filewich and the preseason first team all-conference Krutwig. Krutwig is up for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top player in the nation, is the only Rambler to ever record a triple-double, and leads Loyola in scoring, rebounding and assists.
"He's a great leader for 'em," Mullins said. "So, inside-outside from him, he can get the ball in the post. I think he's been more aggressive scoring the ball, and they can get him the ball in a position where he can score, but then, at the same time, he's that point-center where he gets other people shots."
Loyola coach Porter Moser said Filewich has continued to develop since getting more minutes in the starting lineup.
"We're not surprised, with how hard they're playing, how tough they are. I just think they're playin' with a lot of confidence," Moser said. "Their guard play, very, very tough, not surprised. And then I'm looking at Filewich. His confidence has just grown and grown and grown. He's a dual threat with his scoring and passing. He makes you have to make a decision. Are you going to go at him, get it out of his hands? Or are you going to let him be single coverage? We seem to have a bunch of those in our league."
Filewich went 10 of 18 from the field in SIU's series against Valparaiso, scoring 11 points in both games. He grabbed 17 rebounds against the Brown and Gold, six at the offensive end, with a season-high four assists in the opening game.
No. 3 — Which Salukis will appear Friday and Saturday?
Every team that is 11-11 goes through some ups and downs, but SIU has looked surprisingly better in the second game of its two-game league series recently. The Salukis have earned a split in their last four Valley series, winning the second game each time. After a 25-point home loss to last-place Illinois State, SIU came back and beat the Redbirds by 10 the next day.
"It's just how the season's gone," SIU guard Lance Jones said after scoring a game-high 21 points to help the Salukis knock off Valparaiso Monday in the second game of their series. "A lot of ups and downs. Sometimes things just didn't go our way, and I feel like we came out with the right mindset (Monday)."
