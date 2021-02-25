Saluki Basketball | 3 burning questions for SIU and No. 21/22 Loyola

"He's a great leader for 'em," Mullins said. "So, inside-outside from him, he can get the ball in the post. I think he's been more aggressive scoring the ball, and they can get him the ball in a position where he can score, but then, at the same time, he's that point-center where he gets other people shots."

Loyola coach Porter Moser said Filewich has continued to develop since getting more minutes in the starting lineup.

"We're not surprised, with how hard they're playing, how tough they are. I just think they're playin' with a lot of confidence," Moser said. "Their guard play, very, very tough, not surprised. And then I'm looking at Filewich. His confidence has just grown and grown and grown. He's a dual threat with his scoring and passing. He makes you have to make a decision. Are you going to go at him, get it out of his hands? Or are you going to let him be single coverage? We seem to have a bunch of those in our league."

Filewich went 10 of 18 from the field in SIU's series against Valparaiso, scoring 11 points in both games. He grabbed 17 rebounds against the Brown and Gold, six at the offensive end, with a season-high four assists in the opening game.

No. 3 — Which Salukis will appear Friday and Saturday?