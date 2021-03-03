Saluki Basketball | 3 things to watch in SIU/Bradley

"He plays with incredible pace," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He's one of the fastest guards in our league. He does an unbelievable job of taking care of the basketball. I think he gets shots for himself, but also for others, so, obviously, he'll be a big key for us. He played all 40 minutes against Drake, started for 'em, and they were able to beat one of the best teams in our league."

No. 2 — Defending Mast: Anthony D'Avanzo gives SIU a post that can pick-and-pop all the way from the 3-point line, and redshirt freshman forward Rienk Mast does the same for BU.

Mast, a member of the MVC All-Freshman Team, hit 29 of 84 behind the arc this season (34.5%), and he made 7 of 11 against SIU. BU will probably have him down low now without Childs or center Ari Boya, who is out for the season with a broken foot, but the Salukis have to stay with him. D'Avanzo delivered 16 points against Loyola Saturday, when the Salukis took the Ramblers to overtime before falling 65-58, but hasn't shot it well enough to make BU step out on him. He shot 28.3% from behind the arc this season, and went a combined 3 of 8 in SIU's last two series.