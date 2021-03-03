Saluki Basketball | 3 things to watch in SIU/Bradley

CARBONDALE — Only one team has won the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament three straight years, and Bradley's men's basketball team will have to have a Herculean effort to try to become the second beginning Thursday night in St. Louis.
The Braves' first hurdle to matching SIU's record run from 1993-95 begins against this year's Salukis in the opening game of the tournament. BU (12-15, 6-12 MVC) and SIU (11-13, 5-13) square off at 5:08 p.m. for the right to take on top-seeded and 20th-ranked Loyola (21-4, 16-2) in Friday's quarterfinals. The Salukis will be without leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Marcus Domask, who missed the last 14 games of the regular season with a left foot injury and will not compete at Arch Madness. BU will be even more shorthanded, as their top-three scorers (forward Elijah Childs, guard Terry Nolan Jr. and guard/forward Ja'Shon Henry) are all out via suspension or injury, as well as senior guard Danya Kingsby (suspended).
Guards Ville Tahvanainen and Kevin McAdoo could also miss Thursday's game, after missing the regular-season finale against Drake with an illness and wrist injury, respectively, but don't feel sorry for the Braves. Without all those players, point guard Sean East II delivered 14 points, four rebounds and five assists in 40 minutes to lead BU past the Bulldogs, 67-61, and deny Drake the MVC regular-season title.
"It was a good confidence-booster for our young guys," BU coach Brian Wardle said. "We had four freshmen and two sophomores playin', and six guys played, and they did a heckuva job. They really showed a lot of heart. They battled, showed some toughness."
Here are three more things to watch for when SIU and BU square off at the Enterprise Center:
No. 1 — East and Jones: East, a 6-foot-3, 175-pound sophomore from UMass that was immediately eligible this season, can run, shoot and pass. SIU sophomore guard Lance Jones has been the Salukis' best player in the final stretch of the season, and put up a career-high 30 points against the Ramblers Saturday in Chicago.
Jones will have to take better care of the ball against BU, which split with the Salukis during a two-day, two-game series in Peoria. The Braves forced 12 turnovers in the win over Drake, and the Salukis had 15 in the game they won against BU, 69-6-8. Jones had 15 turnovers in the two games against the Ramblers, but if he can limit it to five or less, could go a long way in leading SIU to victory.
"We're playin' hard, with complete confidence," Jones said. "We just can't take any steps back. We gotta keep going forward, keep having good practices leading up to the Arch Madness weekend, and just go out there and play with confidence and toughness."
East shot 41.9% from the field, 33.3% from the 3-point line and 83.3% at the free-throw line in 23 games this season. He missed the SIU series in early February for what was described as "medical reasons," but adds experience, shooting and a lot of athleticism to BU's lineup.
"He plays with incredible pace," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He's one of the fastest guards in our league. He does an unbelievable job of taking care of the basketball. I think he gets shots for himself, but also for others, so, obviously, he'll be a big key for us. He played all 40 minutes against Drake, started for 'em, and they were able to beat one of the best teams in our league."
No. 2 — Defending Mast: Anthony D'Avanzo gives SIU a post that can pick-and-pop all the way from the 3-point line, and redshirt freshman forward Rienk Mast does the same for BU.
Mast, a member of the MVC All-Freshman Team, hit 29 of 84 behind the arc this season (34.5%), and he made 7 of 11 against SIU. BU will probably have him down low now without Childs or center Ari Boya, who is out for the season with a broken foot, but the Salukis have to stay with him. D'Avanzo delivered 16 points against Loyola Saturday, when the Salukis took the Ramblers to overtime before falling 65-58, but hasn't shot it well enough to make BU step out on him. He shot 28.3% from behind the arc this season, and went a combined 3 of 8 in SIU's last two series.
No. 3 — Taking control: BU might be shorthanded, but the Braves are the champs until someone beats them, and they have players that have won the tournament before. SIU is expected to start three players (D'Avanzo, Filewich and Steven Verplancken Jr.) that have never played at the Enterprise Center, in a winner-take-all playoff.
The Salukis are deeper and more experienced than BU's new lineup, but can't let the Braves hang around.
"The last two weeks, with how we've been playin', we haven't gotten the results that we've wanted, but we're startin' to play the right way more consistently, possession by possession," Mullins said. "In terms of March basketball, that's what it comes down to, possessions by possessions, to being able to get stops, to making timely shots, make your free throws, take care of the ball, and just stressin' that to the guys."
Look for BU to play hard with little to lose. No one will pick the Braves to advance to Friday's quarterfinals, with them missing their top-three scorers, top rebounder, and potentially playing without a single upperclassman, but that doesn't mean SIU will play well enough to advance. The Salukis are 36-36 all-time at the MVC Tournament and have dropped three straight dating back to the 2018 semifinals.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087 / On Twitter: @THefferman