Saluki Basketball 5@5: A look at IPFW and SIU's transition focus

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, a look at IPFW and SIU's focus in its transition game.

No. 1 — The secret opponent

Before SIU and IPFW open their seasons Nov. 9, they are scheduled to play a secret closed scrimmage in Indianapolis. Per NCAA rules, the scrimmage can't feature any "publicity" or official scoring. Division I teams can trade one or both of their exhibition games for these closed scrimmages, which coaches will tell you usually allow them to learn more about their team than an actual exhibition game because they're against other Division I teams. They can work on specific situations and try different lineups without the pressure of fans, media or live video.

IPFW went 8-15 overall and 6-14 in the Horizon League. The Mastodons have four starters back for eighth-year coach Jon Coffman, including former Loyola guard Jalon Pipkins. Senior guard Jarrod Godfrey, who led the team in scoring (16.2 points per game), rebounding (5.4 boards per game) and assists (3.8 per game), was picked to the preseason second team. The 6-foot-5, 190-pound Godfrey was a third team all-conference pick last season.

IFPW lost its only exhibition game, against Division III Defiance College, when it was canceled earlier this month. The Mastodons will now officially open against Earlham Nov. 9. The Salukis open at Little Rock Nov. 9.

Pipkins played one season at Loyola, after SIU coach Bryan Mullins went to SIU (2019-20), getting into 30 games as a bench player. Pipkins started all 23 games last season at IPFW. He scored in double figures 19 times and was fourth in the Horizon League in shooting at 52.7%.

No. 2 — Take good shots early

SIU's fast-break offense was an adventure most of the season in 2020-21, but the addition of Ben Coupet Jr. and another year of experience could help the Salukis turn more of those opportunities into points. Too many times, they passed out of a possible layup for an open 3-pointer or turned the ball over in a 1-on-1 or 2-on-1 situation.

This year, Mullins said the team is focusing on getting a good shot in the first 10 seconds of the shot clock in transition opportunities. The team has worked on running the floor on 2-on-1 breaks and finishing with contact at the rim.

"We've worked a lot with Lance (Jones), with Dalton (Banks). We got some pretty quick guards that can get the ball up the court, and bigs who will run and guards on the wings that can shoot the ball, so we gotta play to that," he said. "We just gotta make sure we take good shots.

"I always tell the guys 'We can get a bad shot in the last 10 seconds as well, so there's no reason to take that early. We need to look for a good shot.' I do think depth, and being older helps as well. Being older makes you a little bit stronger, a little bit faster, can be a little bit better with decision-making."

SIU had two fast-break buckets against Division II Henderson State Tuesday night. Marcus Domask had one off a Banks pass, and the second-year freshman guard found Anthony D'Avanzo for a transition bucket to put the Salukis up 56-30.

No. 3 — Little Rock picked 8th, Maric named to third team

Speaking of Little Rock, the Trojans were picked eighth in the Sun Belt preseason poll. Senior forward Nikola Maric was named to the preseason third team after leading the team in about every major statistical category.

Maric, a 6-10, 250-pound forward from Bosnia-Herzegovina, led the team in scoring (14.0 ppg.), field goal percentage (54.5%), rebounding (5.6 rpg.), assists (1.7 apg.), blocks and minutes (31.2 mpg.). Maric is 177 points shy of reaching 1,000 career points.

No. 4 — Loyola, Drake receive votes in coaches poll

Defending MVC champ Loyola and this year's preseason champ, Drake, received votes in the USA Today coaches poll released Tuesday.

The Ramblers, who return four starters off last season's 26-win club, actually got more than the Bulldogs. Loyola received nine votes from a national panel, good enough for No. 32, while Drake got four. Gonzaga was No. 1, followed by UCLA, Kansas, Villanova and Texas. Purdue, which is coached by former Saluki coach Matt Painter, was seventh. Illinois was 10th after center Kofi Cockburn was named a preseason All-American by The Associated Press.

Notably, three possible SIU opponents at the Paradise Jam, Creighton, Colorado State and Colorado, which the Salukis will play in their opener in the Virgin Islands, all received votes.

No. 5 — This week's MVC schedule

Evansville, Valparaiso and SIU are in action today. Here's a quick look at the other league teams' exhibition schedules:

Evansville - Saturday against Mount St. Joseph at 1 p.m. and vs. Kentucky Wesleyan Tuesday, Nov. 4

Valparaiso - Saturday vs. Ashland at 6 p.m.

Bradley - Vs. Illinois-Springfield Tuesday, Nov. 4

Drake - Vs. Drury Tuesday, Nov. 4

Illinois State - Vs. Davenport Tuesday, Nov. 4

Indiana State - Vs. Rose-Hulman Tuesday, Nov. 4

Loyola - Vs. Wisconsin-Stout Monday, Nov. 3

Missouri State (two closed scrimmages, vs. UMKC Oct. 23, vs. Eastern Illinois Saturday, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium)

SIU - Beat Henderson State 66-52 in exhibition, closed scrimmage in Indianapolis against IPFW Saturday

