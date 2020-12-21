Saluki Basketball 5@5: A look back at 2007 win, Wonders' season pushed back, and Domask's slump

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, SIU coach Bryan Mullins looks back on the program's 2007 win at Butler, Foster Wonders' season gets pushed back, and Marcus Domask works through shooting slump.

No. 1 — Historic win: SIU's 68-64 win at Butler in February 2007 was part of the program-record 27 during the 2006-07 season. It was also the Salukis' first true road win against a top-25 team ever, as they were 15th in the country and Butler was 12th.

"Just an unbelievable atmosphere," said Mullins, who had four points and three assists in front of a sold-out Hinkle Fieldhouse crowd of 10,827 fans. "Packed crowd. Two teams that played extremely hard. Two teams that were extremely physical. Possession-by-possession game. Obviously, Jamaal Tatum making that big step-back, and celebrating in that tiny locker room that they had us in after the game. It was cold out. I think our bus got stuck in the parking lot for about 45 minutes, but it was a great experience, and definitely a great memory."