Saluki Basketball 5@5: Another bounce back, SIU's team effort, and Loyola remains 22nd

"It was much improved," said SIU guard Dalton Banks, who played 33 minutes on Sunday. "Obviously, we've gotta do a better job of keeping guys in front of us, but even if we did get beat off the dribble, we did have that second wave of help there. I thought that really changed the game. We took charges, forced tough shots, so, I think that was the biggest difference (Sunday), and it showed up on the scoreboard."

Banks had one of his most complete games of the season, scoring nine points, grabbing a season-high eight rebounds, and handing out four of SIU's 15 assists. ISU's reserves still outscored SIU's 20-16, with two additional players. The Redbirds' five starters? A total of 29 points, eight assists, and 13 of their 18 turnovers.

SIU (10-9, 4-9) previously split with Northern Iowa and at Bradley, without leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Marcus Domask.

No. 2 — Smells like team spirit: All seven of SIU's players on Sunday scored at least three points, and all seven had at least one assist and one rebound. Five of them made at least one 3-pointer, and all of them contributed to a spirited effort after getting beat by 25 24 hours before.