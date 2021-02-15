Saluki Basketball 5@5: Another bounce back, SIU's team effort, and Loyola remains 22nd

Another bounce-back win by SIU's men's basketball team, a look at the group effort, and Loyola stays at No. 22 in The Associated Press top 25 poll, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $26 for an entire year until Feb. 28, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Third straight split: SIU's 59-49 win over Illinois State Sunday at the Banterra Center earned the Salukis a split in a weekend series for the third straight week. This one was a bigger bounce back than before, however, considering Saturday's game ended 80-55 in favor of the Redbirds.
ISU (6-15, 3-12 MVC) has the fewest league wins, and the most losses of any team in the Valley, even after going 1-1 in Carbondale. Saturday, guard Emon Washington had 11 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and no turnovers, and three other Redbirds had 10 or more points. ISU's bench outscored SIU's reserves 40-12, and the Salukis' 13 turnovers cost them 23 points.
Sunday, ISU scored less than 50 points for the first time in the series since 2006.
"It was much improved," said SIU guard Dalton Banks, who played 33 minutes on Sunday. "Obviously, we've gotta do a better job of keeping guys in front of us, but even if we did get beat off the dribble, we did have that second wave of help there. I thought that really changed the game. We took charges, forced tough shots, so, I think that was the biggest difference (Sunday), and it showed up on the scoreboard."
Banks had one of his most complete games of the season, scoring nine points, grabbing a season-high eight rebounds, and handing out four of SIU's 15 assists. ISU's reserves still outscored SIU's 20-16, with two additional players. The Redbirds' five starters? A total of 29 points, eight assists, and 13 of their 18 turnovers.
SIU (10-9, 4-9) previously split with Northern Iowa and at Bradley, without leading scorer and second-leading rebounder Marcus Domask.
No. 2 — Smells like team spirit: All seven of SIU's players on Sunday scored at least three points, and all seven had at least one assist and one rebound. Five of them made at least one 3-pointer, and all of them contributed to a spirited effort after getting beat by 25 24 hours before.
"All these kids are used to winning," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "They all come from winning programs and they expect to win here, and we will win. We're learning how to win, and the thing I always tell them 'Let's continue to learn how to win, by winning.' We don't have to learn how to win by losing. We just gotta continue to be more consistent."
No. 3 — Loyola No. 22, Drake receives votes: A split at Drake didn't damper Loyola's postseason hopes much, as the Ramblers (18-4, 13-2) came in No. 22 in The Associated Press top 25 poll. Drake (20-2, 11-2) became the Valley's first 20-game winner of the season with Sunday's 51-50 win in overtime.
Loyola was 10th in Monday's NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings, while Drake was 35. Missouri State (14-5, 10-5), which comes to the Banterra Center on Wednesday, was 87th. SIU was No. 221.
No. 4 — Key, Brodie honored by MVC: Indiana State guard Tyreke Key was named the Valley's player of the week on Monday, and Drake forward Darnell Brodie was named league newcomer of the week.
Key scored 29 points in Indiana State's 76-70 win at Evansville Sunday, sinking 12 of 17 from the field with five rebounds and two steals. Brodie averaged 8.3 points and six rebounds per game during the Bulldogs' 2-1 run last week. He played a season-high 37 minutes in Sunday's win over Loyola, scoring nine points and grabbing eight boards. His block with eight seconds left in overtime helped preserve the victory.
No. 5 — SIU's win by the numbers: Sunday's game was SIU's fifth in the last nine days, and the Salukis have three more in the next six. ... SIU improved to 6-2 this year when it records 15 assists or more. The Salukis are 14-3 in the Mullins era when it does that, and 14-3 when it hands out more assists than its opponent. ... Anthony D'Avanzo's block Sunday was just the 18th this season during league play for the Salukis. Opponents have swatted 43 shots, compared to SIU's 18 through 13 games. ... Even without fans, the Salukis moved to 7-3 at home with Sunday's win.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman