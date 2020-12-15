Saluki Basketball 5@5: Back in the mid-major top 25, and Beane switches teams

No. 2 — Twenty-two and not counting any more: Evansville (1-3) snapped its 22-game losing streak Wednesday night with a 68-65 win over Eastern Illinois. The Purple Aces got five players into double figures and survived a potentially-tying 3 from the Panthers right before the horn to win at the Ford Center.

Evansville's 22-game skid, which included an 0-18 run in Valley play last season, was the longest in the program's history.

No. 3 — Beane switches teams in Italy: Former Saluki guard Anthony Beane, the third-highest-scoring player in school history, is switching teams in Italy. Beane, who scored 1,917 points between 2012-16, started this season with Virtus Roma in Italy's Serie A League but agreed to terms with Openjobmetis Varese on Monday. Beane averaged 17.4 points, 3.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game in 15 games for Spirou Charleroi in Belgium last season, helping them reach the cup finals. He was selected to the All-Belgian League second team and the all-star game.

Eric McGill, who finished his Saluki career in March, is off to a hot start in his first professional season in Bulgaria. McGill is Tundja Yambol's leading scorer at 14.8 points per game, and is also averaging 2.3 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. He is shooting 65.4% from the field, and is 5 of 9 from the 3-point line.