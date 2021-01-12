Saluki Basketball 5@5: Beane hits game-winner for NIU, a Saluki Classic and rare air for Krutwig

SIU Hall of Famer Chris Lowery scored 10 of his 14 points at the free-throw line in that victory, one of four Salukis in double figures. Marcus Timmons and Ashraf Amaya BOTH had 11 points and 13 rebounds to help SIU capture the first of what was, and is, the first win of the only three-peat in MVC Tournament history. Mike VandeGarde's 16 points and nine boards led Illinois State.

No. 3 — Rare air for Krutwig: Krutwig joined an exclusive club this week, after Loyola (8-3, 3-1) split two games at Indiana State, clearing 1,500 career points, 800 rebounds and 300 assists. He joins Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame members Oscar Robertson, Larry Bird and Hersey Hawkins as the only players in MVC history to reach those three milestones.

Krutwig is the only active Division I player in the country with those three benchmarks.

No. 4 — Mosley, Mast earn weekly honors: Missouri State forward Isiaih Mosley and Bradley forward Rienk Mast were named the MVC player and newcomer of the week, respectively, on Tuesday by the league.