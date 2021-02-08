Saluki Basketball 5@5: Ben Harvey's resurgence, bidding ends for Black Out Cancer jerseys and Loyola enters AP top 25

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, a look at Ben Harvey's resurgence, bidding closes for women's Black Out Cancer jerseys, and Loyola enters AP top 25.

No. 1 — Harvey breaks out of slump: Ben Harvey lost his starting position when SIU went to Indiana State, then missed 12 of 18 shots in back-to-back losses to the Sycamores. The third-year sophomore guard couldn't find the range much against Northern Iowa, either, shooting 2 of 15 in the series, including 2 of 9 from the 3-point line.

Harvey had two of his best games of the season at Bradley, however, sinking 9 of 14 from the field, four rebounds, five assists and three steals to help SIU (9-7, 3-7 MVC) earn a split. Harvey made 5 of 7 from the field Sunday to help the Salukis beat the Braves 69-68, converting 2 of 3 from the 3-point line and handing out a season-high four assists in 22 minutes.