Saluki Basketball 5@5: Ben Harvey's resurgence, bidding ends for Black Out Cancer jerseys and Loyola enters AP top 25

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, a look at Ben Harvey's resurgence, bidding closes for women's Black Out Cancer jerseys, and Loyola enters AP top 25.
No. 1 — Harvey breaks out of slump: Ben Harvey lost his starting position when SIU went to Indiana State, then missed 12 of 18 shots in back-to-back losses to the Sycamores. The third-year sophomore guard couldn't find the range much against Northern Iowa, either, shooting 2 of 15 in the series, including 2 of 9 from the 3-point line.
Harvey had two of his best games of the season at Bradley, however, sinking 9 of 14 from the field, four rebounds, five assists and three steals to help SIU (9-7, 3-7 MVC) earn a split. Harvey made 5 of 7 from the field Sunday to help the Salukis beat the Braves 69-68, converting 2 of 3 from the 3-point line and handing out a season-high four assists in 22 minutes.
"He gave us some good energy," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said after Harvey scored nine points off the bench in Saturday's 74-66 loss. "He made some hustle plays and energy plays, and that's important. When he plays with that type of energy, he's been really good for us."
Harvey's 12 points Sunday was part of an 18-point effort from SIU's reserves at Carver Arena. He is now shooting 46% from the field and 39.5% from the 3-point line for the season (17 of 43). Four Salukis are shooting over 40% for the season from behind the arc, sophomore guard Lance Jones (42.7%, 32-75), sophomore guard Trent Brown (44.4%, 32-72), freshman guard Dalton Banks (41.7%, 10-24) and sophomore guard Steven Verplancken Jr. (41.2%, 21-51).
No. 2 — Last time for Black Out Cancer jersey bids: Bidding for the SIU Black Out Cancer women's jerseys ends tonight at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb. 13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
Fans can bid at salukisblackoutcancer.com. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer. The top bidder for the men's jerseys was $1,000. The 14th bid, the last to secure a jersey, was $275.
No. 3 — Loyola enters AP poll at No. 22: With 10 straight wins, Loyola (17-3, 12-1) entered The Associated Press top 25 poll at No. 22 on Monday, as Drake (18-1, 9-1) dropped out following its first loss of the season at Valparaiso Sunday. The Bulldogs are receiving votes, and could re-enter the rankings next week if they're able to beat Northern Iowa Wednesday and get at least one win over the Ramblers when they play two games in two days in Des Moines beginning Saturday.
Saturday's game at the Knapp Center was picked up by ESPN2 and will start at 11 a.m. On Monday, ESPN picked up the Sunday game on Valentine's Day for ESPN2, and will start it at 2 p.m.
No. 4 — Edwards for the dunk: Speaking of Valparaiso, guard Sheldon Edwards was the MVC newcomer of the week after leading the Crusaders (7-12, 4-6) to Sunday's 74-57 win over Drake. Edwards had 11 points, five rebounds, two assists and three steals, plus an ESPN "SportsCenter" top-10 dunk, in Sunday's victory.
Sheldon Edwards of @ValpoBasketball checks in at No. 7️⃣ on SportsCenter's Top 🔟! 🔥#GoValpo @ValleyHoops pic.twitter.com/XwJdENoSAh— Valpo Athletics (@valpoathletics) February 8, 2021
No. 5 — MSU's Mosley named MVC player of the week: Missouri State forward Isiaih Mosley, the Valley's leading scorer at 21.4 points per game, was named the league's player of the week after helping the Bears to two wins at Illinois State.
Mosley, a 6-foot-5, 201-pound sophomore forward, averaged 21.5 points, 7 rebounds and 6.5 assists in MSU's two wins. He played all but six minutes in the two games. MSU (11-5, 7-5), which hosts SIU Wednesday night at 7, pulled into third place in the Valley after Northern Iowa ended Indiana State's seven-game winning streak Sunday, 70-67.
