Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bigs give SIU different looks, SEMO's experience and Henson Award candidates

SIU's new bigs get ready for their season premiere, Southeast Missouri State coach Brad Korn talks Nygal Russell, and a few Missouri Valley Conference players made the watch list for the Lou Henson Award Tuesday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Salukis have diverse frontcourt: A graduate transfer from a Division II school that can shoot 3s, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound freshman forward, and a 6-5 guard that plays bigger than his 210 pounds. SIU's newest bigs, all of which might play tonight at Southeast Missouri State, could give the Salukis some different looks.
Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8, 205-pound graduate transfer from Division II Lewis University, was very sought after because he shot almost 40% from the 3-point line. D'Avanzo can put the ball on the floor, too, but could give the Salukis a pretty mobile 5 man when he's in. Freshman forward Kyler Filewich, SIU's biggest player, can score around the rim and board like a veteran.
"Both really good passers. Good feel for the game," SIU acting head coach Brendan Mullins said. "That's so important out of a big guy, to have a good big guy that can pass and has a good feel. Kyler scores the ball. He's got some good moves in the low post. Anthony can step out and shoot 3s, and he can put the ball on the floor, too. He's got a good first step. They both give us a different look at that 5 position, in that sense, and being able to play both ways helps a lot."
Filewich, the No. 1-ranked player in Manitoba, Canada, by the Winnipeg Sun in 2018 and 2019, will be the first Canadian to ever play for SIU. He helped Orangeville Prep to an undefeated season and a league championship last season, averaging 11.4 points and 9.9 rebounds a game. D'Avanzo was Lewis' top scorer (15.8 ppg.) and rebounder (8.4 rpg.). SIU led the MVC in scoring defense last season, but was last in rebounding margin, giving away an average of 5.5 possessions more to its opponents.
Jakolby Long, a 6-5, 210-pound graduate transfer from Southern Utah, helped Iowa State reach the NCAA Tournament in 2017. He plays more like a forward than a guard, Mullins said, and could also help the team's rebounding. Sophomore forward Sekou Dembele, who played in 10 games last season as a redshirt freshman, gives the Salukis some athleticism and strength in the frontcourt. Dembele is coming off a broken leg in January but could see some minutes Wednesday night, Mullins said.
No. 2 — Russell not afraid of the moment: Russell, a 6-4 junior guard, made the big 3-pointer in the final seconds of the Redhawks' 71-66 win at Kansas City Saturday but also has other attributes, Korn said in an interview this week.
Two of Russell's three triples against the 'Roos came in the final three minutes. He finished 3 of 5 from the field and 5 of 8 at the free-throw line in just over 32 minutes. Russell also grabbed seven rebounds to go with his 14 points, tying forward Nolan Taylor for the team high in boards.
"He's really athletic. He's a great leaper. He's got a good body and plays hard," Korn said. "A couple of people had asked me yesterday just about the shots that he made, and if you look at it a year ago, he was our returning leading 3-point shooter. I think it was at 40, 41, 42%. He puts in the work. And so when he makes the shot, he's not scared of the moment."
Russell started in seven of 28 games last season. SEMO returns only one starter from last season's 7-24 club, sophomore guard D.Q. Nicholas (7.6 ppg., 2.5 rpg.), but the Redhawks got leading scorer Chris Harris back and three other returnees. Korn has seven newcomers, two less than the Salukis, and already made some history.
Saturday's win at Kansas City snapped an 18-game losing streak away from the Show Me Center.
No. 3 — 5 Valley players on Henson Award watch list: Five Valley players made the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player in the country.
Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green, the Valley's preseason player of the year, and Panthers forward Austin Phyfe made the list. Bradley forward Elijah Childs, who was the MVC player of the week on Monday, Drake point guard Roman Penn and Loyola center Cameron Krutwig were also on the list. SIU's Marcus Domask, who was the Valley Freshman and Newcomer of the Year last season, did not make the initial cut.
No. 4 — Evansville, Illinois State also in action: There are two other games involving MVC teams Wednesday night.
Illinois State is hosting Division III Greenville University at 5 p.m. in Normal, and Evansville is at UT Martin at 7. Greenville, if you recall, is 0-3 after losing 174-99 at Samford, 138-97 at Kansas City, and 173-95 at Murray State earlier this season.
No. 5 — Deadline for season ticket holders coming up: SIU fans who have season tickets for the 2020-21 season have until Friday to either opt in for the season or opt out.
As of today, the state of Illinois is not allowing the Salukis to have fans at the games due to COVID-19 restrictions. The department now plans to only accommodate students and season ticket holders should those conditions change during the season.
Here are the two options the Salukis are offering season ticket holders:
Option 1: Opt In
This is the default option, so fans don't need to notify the athletic department if they plan to opt in/buy tickets.
You will be notified by email if/when fans are permitted to attend games.
Saluki Athletics will determine which games and what seat location you will be assigned, based upon the social-distancing guidelines we are given. The department said it will do its best to seat you as close as possible to your original seat location.
For any games that SIU is unable to seat you, at the end of the season, you will have the option to receive a refund, make a tax-deductible charitable donation toward Saluki men's basketball scholarships, or roll over the balance of your account to the 2021-22 season.
Option 2: Opt Out
If you don't plan to attend any games this season, you are asked to notify SIU by Friday, Dec. 4, and choose one of the following options. Fans will not lose their seating priority for the 2021-22 season.
1. Full refund. (Saluki Athletics will credit the credit card used to make the purchase. If you paid by check, you will receive a refund in the mail.)
2. Make a tax-deductible charitable donation of your season ticket payment toward Saluki men's basketball scholarships.
3. Roll balance over to the 2021-22 season
Fans that haven't paid for their season tickets are asked to pay by Friday, Dec. 4, in order to opt in. Fans are asked to log in to their My Account at SIUSalukis.com/tickets or to call the ticket office at 877-SALUKIS. Fans who don't pay for their season tickets will not lose their seating priority for next season, but they will not be able to buy tickets for the upcoming season should the state allow in-person attendance at the Banterra Center.
