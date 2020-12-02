Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bigs give SIU different looks, SEMO's experience and Henson Award candidates

SIU's new bigs get ready for their season premiere, Southeast Missouri State coach Brad Korn talks Nygal Russell, and a few Missouri Valley Conference players made the watch list for the Lou Henson Award Tuesday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the MVC, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. There is always more online!

No. 1 — Salukis have diverse frontcourt: A graduate transfer from a Division II school that can shoot 3s, a 6-foot-9, 250-pound freshman forward, and a 6-5 guard that plays bigger than his 210 pounds. SIU's newest bigs, all of which might play tonight at Southeast Missouri State, could give the Salukis some different looks.

Anthony D'Avanzo, a 6-8, 205-pound graduate transfer from Division II Lewis University, was very sought after because he shot almost 40% from the 3-point line. D'Avanzo can put the ball on the floor, too, but could give the Salukis a pretty mobile 5 man when he's in. Freshman forward Kyler Filewich, SIU's biggest player, can score around the rim and board like a veteran.