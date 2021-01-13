Saluki Basketball 5@5: Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids, and UNI-Loyola hits the big time

Saturday's game between the Panthers (3-8, 2-4 MVC) and Ramblers (8-3, 3-1) in Chicago at 5 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN2. Sunday's matchup at Gentile Arena that is scheduled for 4 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN. Both games between these two went to overtime last season, with each home team winning. UNI won the regular-season Valley title by one game over Loyola.

No. 3 — Hankins hired by Fort Wayne Mad Ants: Tom Hankins, the associate head coach of the Salukis from 2012-15 under Barry Hinson, was hired as the head coach of the Fort Wayne (Indiana) Mad Ants of the NBA G League. He left to coach Division II Central Oklahoma, where he went 64-53 before joining the Indiana Pacers last year as an assistant coach for player development.

Hankins, 54, was a high school teammate of Pacers president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard, according to the Journal Gazette in Fort Wayne. He will have two familiar faces on his roster to start the season. Former Missouri State forward Alize Johnson and former Bradley guard Walt Lemon Jr. are on the Mad Ants' roster for the upcoming season, which will start in the Orlando bubble Feb. 8. Eighteen teams in the G League are playing 15-game schedules in Orlando (several teams opted out). The top eight teams will compete in a single-elimination playoff.