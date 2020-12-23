Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bradley and Valpo call it off, some national recognition, and a quick look at UE

No. 4 — New TV: With Bradley and Valparaiso out, the MVC-TV Network will now produce the Missouri State at Northern Iowa game Monday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa, beginning at 7. That game was originally scheduled to air on ESPN+, but will now air on Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN+ in certain markets. Fox Sports Midwest's territorial digital blackout inside Iowa and Missouri will be lifted so fans who were planning to watch a game on ESPN+ could still do so.

No. 5 — A quick look at Evansville: Just like last season, Evansville (2-4) enters conference play with some wins. None of them are over the top-ranked team in the country, Gonzaga, but the Purple Aces don't appear like they will go 0-18 in the Valley again.

Evansville is last in the league in scoring (64.8 points per game) eighth in defense (72.7 points per game allowed), and has some players. Senior guard Noah Frederking (13.7 ppg.) is 10th in the league in scoring, third in 3-pointers per game (2.8) and sixth in 3-point shooting (47.2%). Forward Jax Levitch, a newcomer, is tied with Ben Harvey for 10th place in the Valley in rebounding at 5.7 boards a game. He is second in the league in 3-point shooting, behind SIU's Trent Brown, who has dropped 16 of 28 so far this season (57.1%).

Four players average double figures, led by point guard Jawaun Newton (14.3 ppg.), with Nebraska transfer Samari Curtis getting 10.5 points per game in his first two contests as an Ace. Opponents are shooting 47.9% from the field against the Aces so far, including 44% from behind the arc (44 of 100). Evansville is 56 of 156 from 3 so far (35.9%).

