Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bradley and Valpo call it off, some national recognition, and a quick look at UE

Bradley and Valpo are off, SIU's win at Butler gets some national recognition, and a quick look at Evansville, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — COVID 1, Valley 0: Even before the opening weekend of MVC play, the league announced that Bradley's conference tournament final rematch at Valparaiso scheduled for Monday and Tuesday next week was postponed due to COVID-19 issues with the Crusaders. The league will announce make-up dates for the series at a later time, so it appears the Valley will make an effort to reschedule stalled or postponed series.
MVC commissioner Doug Elgin said the league has a lot of contingency plans for the conference season in an interview on Media Day, should problems arise. One of them, he said, was changing the schedule in order to have teams closest together play each other more in order to make up some games against other opponents.
Valparaiso (3-5) called off its Monday game against Mount St. Joseph on Sunday due to positive tests among team personnel. The Crusaders paused all team activities at that time. Bradley (6-3) lost at No. 14 Missouri (6-0) 54-53 Tuesday night in the final seconds. Valpo is scheduled to play at Illinois State between Jan. 2-4. Bradley is scheduled to host Loyola Jan. 2-4.
No. 2 — National love: SIU's win at Butler, the highest-ranking victory by anyone in the MVC via KenPom.com, gave the Salukis something almost as valuable as their 6-0 start. Marc Silverman of ESPN Radio in Chicago tweeted out a short video after the win with him donning an SIU jersey. The victory was called the best win of Monday night's action nation-wide by Jeff Goodman of Stadium, and "The Dan Patrick Show" mentioned the Salukis Tuesday morning.
Paul Pabst, the executive producer on "The Dan Patrick Show," went to SIU and previously worked at The Southern Illinoisan. No word on when he will shout out the Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 3 — Moving up: SIU rose three spaces in Monday's Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major top-25 poll to No. 14, before the Butler victory.
The Salukis' win at Hinkle Fieldhouse, the first loss for the Bulldogs there against a non-conference opponent since 2012, gave SIU its best start since the 2003-04 season.
SIU was one of four MVC teams in the top 25. Drake (8-0, now 9-0 after defeating North Dakota by 33 points Tuesday night) was seventh, Loyola (3-2) was eighth, and Bradley was 20. Northern Iowa (1-4) received votes. Notably, Murray State was 19th.
Top-ranked Gonzaga (4-0) was No. 1 in the mid-major poll, followed by Winthrop (5-0), Saint Mary's (California) (8-1), Georgia State (5-1) and Furman (5-3).
No. 4 — New TV: With Bradley and Valparaiso out, the MVC-TV Network will now produce the Missouri State at Northern Iowa game Monday night in Cedar Falls, Iowa, beginning at 7. That game was originally scheduled to air on ESPN+, but will now air on Fox Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Indiana, Fox Kansas City, NBC Sports Chicago and ESPN+ in certain markets. Fox Sports Midwest's territorial digital blackout inside Iowa and Missouri will be lifted so fans who were planning to watch a game on ESPN+ could still do so.
No. 5 — A quick look at Evansville: Just like last season, Evansville (2-4) enters conference play with some wins. None of them are over the top-ranked team in the country, Gonzaga, but the Purple Aces don't appear like they will go 0-18 in the Valley again.
Evansville is last in the league in scoring (64.8 points per game) eighth in defense (72.7 points per game allowed), and has some players. Senior guard Noah Frederking (13.7 ppg.) is 10th in the league in scoring, third in 3-pointers per game (2.8) and sixth in 3-point shooting (47.2%). Forward Jax Levitch, a newcomer, is tied with Ben Harvey for 10th place in the Valley in rebounding at 5.7 boards a game. He is second in the league in 3-point shooting, behind SIU's Trent Brown, who has dropped 16 of 28 so far this season (57.1%).
Four players average double figures, led by point guard Jawaun Newton (14.3 ppg.), with Nebraska transfer Samari Curtis getting 10.5 points per game in his first two contests as an Ace. Opponents are shooting 47.9% from the field against the Aces so far, including 44% from behind the arc (44 of 100). Evansville is 56 of 156 from 3 so far (35.9%).
