Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bradley's Henry back, Harvey's run and Smithpeters nets No. 200

No. 3 — Harvey scores 11 in loss: SIU sophomore guard Ben Harvey scored 11 points in Wednesday night's loss to Missouri State, seven of which came during a 14-6 run that got the Salukis back in the game.

MSU (15-5, 11-5 MVC) hit its first seven shots at the Banterra Center to take a 14-0 lead. The Bears led 22-5 before Harvey converted a driving layup, hit a short jumper in the lane, and connected on his only 3-pointer of the game to make it 28-19 with 5:49 left in the first half.

"They were just giving driving lanes," Harvey said. "They do a good job defensively, but they play a lot of 1-on-1 defense, which opens up driving lanes, and they gave up a couple drivig lanes and we were able to capitalize on them."

SIU (10-10, 4-10) fell 68-53 to drop into a tie for seventh place in the Valley with Bradley (11-13, 5-10 entering Thursday's game at ISU) in the loss column. Northern Iowa (7-15, 5-11) is in ninth place in the loss column, and Illinois State (6-15, 3-12) is last. SIU split with all three teams this season, but still has four games remaining.

No. 4 — Winning: Former SIU guard Kyle Smithpeters won his 200th game for John A. Logan College last week, when the fourth-ranked Vols (6-1) beat 24th-ranked Vincennes.