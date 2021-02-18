Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bradley's Henry back, Harvey's run and Smithpeters nets No. 200

Ja'Shon Henry is back, Ben Harvey's run against Missouri State, and a former player gets coaching win No. 200, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — He's back: Ja'Shon Henry, one of four Bradley players suspended last week for breaking team rules, was reinstated Thursday and started the Braves' game at Illinois State.
Henry, one of the top bench players in the MVC, was "cleared of any accusations," according to a statement from Bradley on Thursday. He and three other players, Elijah Childs, Terry Nolan Jr. and Danya Kingsby were suspended following an incident that took place in Springfield, Missouri, when the Braves played at Missouri State. The four were being investigated by Springfield police for a possible crime, but no charges have been filed. Childs, a preseason first team all-conference pick, Nolan and Kingsby are still being investigated.
Bradley is scheduled to finish the regular season at home against Drake.
No. 2 — Heading to Paradise: SIU will be a part of the return of the Paradise Jam to the Virgin Islands in November, after the event was pushed to Washington, D.C., in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The eight-team event in St. Thomas Nov. 19-22 will be SIU's first multi-team event (MTE) off the continental United States since competing in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii in 2011. The Salukis will join Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, old MVC rival Creighton, Duquesne, Northeastern and conference rival Bradley. Bradley was supposed to compete in the 2020 event, but wasn't able to after it was moved, and wanted back in the 2021 event, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said, which forced the two schools to ask the NCAA and the Valley if they could compete in the same non-conference tournament.
Creighton is currently ranked No. 12/14 in the two major polls, and Colorado is receiving votes.
Former Salukis coach Barry Hinson signed the contract for SIU to compete in the 2021 event years ago. The Salukis could return all of their current starters, who are all underclassmen, as well as their two seniors, 6-foot-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo and guard Jakolby Long, if they choose to return and SIU decides to bring them back. SIU also expects to get forward J.D. Muila, a top-25 junior college prospect in 2020, back from a torn meniscus in time for the 2021-22 season. The Salukis also signed three promising recruits, guard Foster Wonders, a two-time Upper Peninsula Player of the Year in Michigan, forward Troy D'Amico from Niles Notre Dame High School, and center Scottie Ebube of Mundelein High School.
No. 3 — Harvey scores 11 in loss: SIU sophomore guard Ben Harvey scored 11 points in Wednesday night's loss to Missouri State, seven of which came during a 14-6 run that got the Salukis back in the game.
MSU (15-5, 11-5 MVC) hit its first seven shots at the Banterra Center to take a 14-0 lead. The Bears led 22-5 before Harvey converted a driving layup, hit a short jumper in the lane, and connected on his only 3-pointer of the game to make it 28-19 with 5:49 left in the first half.
"They were just giving driving lanes," Harvey said. "They do a good job defensively, but they play a lot of 1-on-1 defense, which opens up driving lanes, and they gave up a couple drivig lanes and we were able to capitalize on them."
SIU (10-10, 4-10) fell 68-53 to drop into a tie for seventh place in the Valley with Bradley (11-13, 5-10 entering Thursday's game at ISU) in the loss column. Northern Iowa (7-15, 5-11) is in ninth place in the loss column, and Illinois State (6-15, 3-12) is last. SIU split with all three teams this season, but still has four games remaining.
No. 4 — Winning: Former SIU guard Kyle Smithpeters won his 200th game for John A. Logan College last week, when the fourth-ranked Vols (6-1) beat 24th-ranked Vincennes.
Smithpeters (200-65) is in his ninth season as the head coach at Logan. He led the Vols to a 28-5 mark in 2019-20, including an 18-0 record in the Great Rivers Athletic Conference, and was seeded fifth going into the NJCAA Tournament before it was canceled. He has been named GRAC Coach of the Year six times in his first eight years, and has led the Vols to 20 or more wins in seven straight years.
Smithpeters, the older brother of former Saluki guard Tyler Smithpeters, helped SIU reach the NCAA Tournament from 2004-06.
Wayne Harre, another former Saluki, won his 500th game as a coach Feb. 12. Harre won a state championship with Nashville High School's girls basketball team and two with the softball team as an assistant coach with Dempsey Witte. His boys basketball team finished second in the state in 2019.
No. 5 — Weekend schedule: It's a light weekend in the Valley, with only four teams in action.
Evansville is at Drake Sunday and Monday at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively, and Valparaiso is at SIU Sunday and Monday at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m., respectively. Missouri State, Northern Iowa, Illinois State, No. 22 Loyola, and Indiana State are all off after tonight until Feb. 26. The regular season is scheduled to end Saturday, Feb. 27.
