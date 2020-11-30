Saluki Basketball 5@5: Brendan Mullins' premiere, the KINEXON effect and Hawkins' call

"It's got a little bit of everything," Brendan said, referring to his debut.

SIU returns two starters from last season's 16-16 club and only six players. The Salukis have eight newcomers and one holdover, third-year sophomore guard Ben Harvey, who sat out last season. One of their newcomers, freshman guard Chris Cross, is a walk-on, and another, junior forward J.D. Muila, is out for the season with a torn meniscus. Ten of SIU's 14 players are either freshmen or sophomores, and only one player on the roster, graduate transfer Jakolby Long, has more than one year of Division I experience.

Still, sophomore guard Marcus Domask was the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. He was named the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, and sophomore guard Lance Jones was one of the team's best clutch players.

SEMO (1-0) has seven newcomers, a new coach in former Saluki Brad Korn, and played its first game of the season Saturday at Kansas City. The Redhawks beat the 'Roos 71-66.

No. 2 — The KINEXON SafeZone SafeTag effect: SIU held a Thanksgiving dinner at the Stadium Club of Saluki Stadium last week, and might have had most of its team in quarantine if it wasn't for the KINEXON SafeZone SafeTag the teams in the Valley are wearing this season.