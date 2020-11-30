Saluki Basketball 5@5: Brendan Mullins' premiere, the KINEXON effect and Hawkins' call

Brendan Mullins prepares for his head coaching debut, the effect of the KINEXON SafeZone chips, and Hersey Hawkins' call to the Hall of Fame, all in today's first Saluki Basketball 5@5 of the 2020-21 season.
No. 1 — Mullins stepping in: Brendan Mullins, Bryan's older brother, found out he was going to make his head coaching debut Friday night as the two walked into the Banterra Center.
Standing at the entrance was Riley Hoistad, the Saluki men's basketball team's athletic trainer, who informed them that Bryan Mullins had tested positive for the coronavirus. Brendan will make his debut Wednesday night, assuming both teams get there, when the Salukis are scheduled to take on Southeast Missouri State in Cape Girardeau. Brendan is a 13-year coaching veteran who has served as an assistant coach at four different programs, non-Division Mercyhurst College (2007-09), Wright State (2012-15), Illinois-Chicago (2015-17) and Illinois State (2017-19).
"It's got a little bit of everything," Brendan said, referring to his debut.
SIU returns two starters from last season's 16-16 club and only six players. The Salukis have eight newcomers and one holdover, third-year sophomore guard Ben Harvey, who sat out last season. One of their newcomers, freshman guard Chris Cross, is a walk-on, and another, junior forward J.D. Muila, is out for the season with a torn meniscus. Ten of SIU's 14 players are either freshmen or sophomores, and only one player on the roster, graduate transfer Jakolby Long, has more than one year of Division I experience.
Still, sophomore guard Marcus Domask was the team's leading scorer and second-leading rebounder. He was named the MVC Freshman and Newcomer of the Year, and sophomore guard Lance Jones was one of the team's best clutch players.
SEMO (1-0) has seven newcomers, a new coach in former Saluki Brad Korn, and played its first game of the season Saturday at Kansas City. The Redhawks beat the 'Roos 71-66.
No. 2 — The KINEXON SafeZone SafeTag effect: SIU held a Thanksgiving dinner at the Stadium Club of Saluki Stadium last week, and might have had most of its team in quarantine if it wasn't for the KINEXON SafeZone SafeTag the teams in the Valley are wearing this season.
The wearable devices that players, coaches and select staff wear at practices can accurately detect how far they are from other people, by distance and time, and aid with contact tracing. The CDC considers anyone within six feet of an infected person, for more than 15 minutes, at higher risk of getting infected with COVID-19. Bryan Mullins, who, like the rest of the staff, wears a mask during practice, was determined to not be close enough to anyone long enough to put them in that category, Brendan said. Anyone considered to be in close contact recently with someone infected, like Bryan, could have been sent home for the next 14 days in quarantine, according to the CDC.
"Bryan has been as conscience as anybody with the whole COVID issue and trying to keep our guys on the floor," Brendan said. "He thinks about it almost too much, I feel like, at times, because you can't control all of it, and then we have these KINEXON SafeZone chips that, literally, track us, and any time you're within 15 feet or somebody, or six feet of somebody, it tracks you. If you are over 15 minutes, that is somebody you've been in close contact with, and we've been really conscience of it during practice."
Every men's and women's team in the Valley are supposed to be using the SafeZone chips, and officials will be using them during the conference season.
No. 3 — Historic call to the Hall: Former Bradley guard Hersey Hawkins, the all-time leading scorer in MVC history with 3,008 points between 1984-88, was announced as one of eight inductees for the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame in 2021 on Sunday.
Hawkins will join former Maryland star Len Bias, UCLA's David Greenwood, Ohio State's Jim Jackson, North Carolina's Antawn Jamison, Kansas' Paul Pierce, and coaches Rick Byrd (805 wins) and Tom Penders (led four different teams to the NCAA Tournament) in the 2021 class. They will be enshrined in Kansas City, Missouri, next November.
Hawkins is the first Brave to enter the national college basketball hall and only the second MVC player to get the call since Wichita State forward Xavier McDaniel in 2013. Hawkins was taken by the Los Angeles Clippers with the sixth overall pick of the 1988 draft and was later traded to Philadelphia. McDaniel, the league's 11th-leading scorer with 2,152 points and its second-leading rebounder with 1,359 boards, was drafted by Seattle with the fourth overall pick of the 1985 draft.
No. 4 — Gooch, Fall start with new teams: Former Salukis Brendon Gooch and Amadou Fall recently started with their new teams this year.
Gooch, now a guard/forward at Division II McKendree University, had 14 points and eight boards in the Bearcats' 87-75 win over Rockhurst Monday. Gooch made 3 of 10 from the field, including 1 of 7 from the 3-point line, in 35 minutes. He converted 7 of 8 at the free-throw line and had two assists in the win. McKendree next plays at Missouri S&T Dec. 3.
Fall, a 6-foot-10 sophomore forward at Three Rivers (Missouri) Community College, signed with SIU in 2018 but never played a game for the Salukis. He redshirted the 2018-19 season and transferred shortly afterwards. He did not play last season due to injury, but had a team-high three blocks and made 4 of 10 from the field in a scrimmage against Evangel in October.
No. 5 — Walk on: David Carney, a former walk-on at SIU that earned a scholarship from Bruce Weber back in the early 2000s and now owns a landscaping business in Indiana, is featured in a new book by Jim Roddy called "The Walk-On Method to Career & Business Success." Carney played in 38 games and scored 15 points between 2000-2003.
The book is available at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.
