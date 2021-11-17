Saluki Basketball 5@5: Brown doubtful for Paradise Jam, adjusting to the new EVO ball and a nationally-ranked opportunity

Trent Brown may not play in paradise, a new ball, and a historic endowed scholarship, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the latest news and tidbits surrounding the SIU men's basketball team and the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 5 p.m.

No. 1 — Brown unable to practice earlier this week: SIU may have to wait a bit longer to get junior guard Trent Brown back from a back issue.

Saluki coach Bryan Mullins said Brown was unable to practice this week, but didn't rule him out for this weekend's Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands. SIU (1-1) will play three games in four days beginning Friday night against Colorado (3-0) at 9 p.m. local time (7 p.m. Central). Brown, who started every game last season, hasn't played yet this season.

"He's going to be healthy, it's just a matter of when, and not getting him healthy for one game, but for the season," Mullins said on a Zoom press conference with local media Tuesday.

SIU lost its opener at Little Rock after it turned it over 23 times, which led to 33 points by the Trojans. The Salukis had 11 turnovers in their 73-55 home win over Austin Peay Friday night.

Colorado has forced 44 turnovers in home wins against Montana State (94-90 in overtime), New Mexico (87-76) and Maine (90-46). The Buffaloes have handed out 44 assists.

No. 2 — Don't adjust your television screens: No need to adjust your television sets. The NCAA is allowing teams to use a new basketball this season, the Wilson Evo NXT, a bright orange sphere that promises a softer feel, a great grip, and the ability to shoot it further more consistently. It is a bit more spongy than the main ball the Salukis used last season, a Nike brand ball that was dark brown.

SIU guard Steven Verplancken Jr. said it took some time to get the feel for the new Evo ball, which will be used in the NCAA men's and women's tournament and the NIT in 2022.

"We just started playing with it about a week before Little Rock. It's definitely different," Verplancken said. "The color's different. The feel is a little bit softer than the old one, but once you break it in it's actually a really good ball. I like it. It's really soft. It grips well. I like it."

Verplancken said the Paradise Jam is using the Nike ball the team practiced with all last season, and this week.

No. 3 — UNI gets first nationally-ranked opportunity: Northern Iowa (1-2), which is yet to beat a Division I team this season, gets the first opportunity for a Valley team to beat a top-25 team tonight in Fayetteville, Arkansas. The No. 16 Razorbacks (2-0) beat Mercer and Gardner-Webb at home as part of a three-game homestand to open the season before they go to Kansas City, Missouri, for two games in two days at the Hall of Fame Classic. Arkansas plays Kansas State Nov. 22 and Illinois or Cincinnati Nov. 23.

UNI has won 10 times against a top-25 team since joining the MVC, most recently in 2019 against No. 23 Colorado. That was also the last time a Valley team beat a ranked opponent on the road. The Panthers are 18-43 lifetime against ranked teams. UNI and Arkansas play at 7 p.m. on the SEC Network+ and ESPN+.

No. 4 — Valparaiso adds Wisconsin forward for next season: Valparaiso announced the addition of Maximus Nelson, a 6-foot-8 forward at Appleton (Wisconsin) North High School, for next season's team. Nelson averaged 20 points, 11 rebounds and four assists per game as a junior last season. He was an honorable mention all-state pick and a first team all-conference selection.

"Maximus embodies everything that a Valparaiso University student is about," Valpo coach Matt Lottich said. "He’s committed to his academics, and as a basketball player he’s really tough. He has great size and tremendous shooting ability. We are extremely excited to add that type of skill level and toughness to our program. We’re also thrilled to add that type of person to our student body."

No. 5 — Rosser delivers largest endowed scholarship for Saluki Athletics: The SIU Foundation announced the largest endowed scholarship for any Saluki program on Monday, a $1 million endeavor from Dr. James M. Rosser (class of 1962, master's in 1963, Ph.D. in 1969) that will go toward a men's basketball player. Rosser is a former Saluki basketball player that competed under Harry Gallatin.

"I want to help lift men’s basketball back to where it should be and give coach Bryan Mullins a real leg up," Rosser said in a news release. "In today’s world, major revenue sports are attractive to prospective students."

Rosser combined two previously established endowments to create a single million-dollar scholarship that will be directed to a men’s player who maintains a 3.0 GPA in the field of science, technology, engineering, or math (STEM).

