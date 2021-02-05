Saluki Basketball 5@5: Brown's 3-point turnaround, SIU sticking with man-to-man, and going south in November

A look at Trent Brown's 3-point turnaround, Salukis sticking with man-to-man, and going south in November, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Brown's turnaround: Sophomore guard Trent Brown's turnaround from the 3-point line has been dramatic this season.
A two-time state champion in Arizona, Brown set season and career 3-point records at Pinnacle High School, but made just 26.8% from the 3-point line as a true freshman last season. This season Brown has taken advantage of some good looks, and was pivotal in SIU's win at Butler Dec. 21, 2020, sinking 5 of 6 triples for a career-high 21 points. The 6-foot-2, 175-pound shooting guard is 26 of 58 behind the arc so far this season (44.8%), third in the Valley entering this week.
Lance Jones isn't far behind, with 26 3-pointers on 62 attempts (41.9%) after hitting seven against Northern Iowa on Sunday. Brown's percentage, if he's able to keep it the rest of the way, would rank seventh-best in school history for one season, just behind Shane Hawkins' 1994-95 run when he made 72 of 160 (45%).
SIU (8-6, 2-6 MVC) is second in the MVC in 3-point shooting as a team (38.9%), just behind undefeated Drake (39%), entering this week. The Salukis are 22nd in the nation out of 340 Division I teams, and have a favorable matchup at Bradley (9-10, 3-7) this weekend. The Braves are 11th in the country in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot less than 38% this season, but they are eighth in the Valley in 3-point defense. Opponents are 165 of 469 behind the arc against the Braves, 35.2%. Those 469 attempts are the most any team in the MVC has allowed.
No. 2 — No surprises here: Bradley, Indiana State and other teams in the Valley have gone out of their basic man-to-man defense for a quick zone possession. Not SIU.
The Salukis have some zone principles in their defense, evidenced by freshman center Kyler Filewich standing almost directly underneath the basket when the ball goes to the wings or the corners, but they haven't played a lick of zone defense that I've seen this season. No 2-3, no 3-2, and definitely not a 1-3-1, which, right out of timeouts, can be incredibly effective in short bursts.
Asked about it earlier this week, SIU coach Bryan Mullins, a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year, said it worked with their personnel and the particular matchups, he might use it in the future. It's always good to keep it in your back pocket, but if you never use it, how much of it is a threat?
No. 3 — Rest up: Starting with this weekend, SIU will attempt to catch up on a couple postponed games over the next three weeks.
The Salukis are scheduled to play Bradley Saturday and Sunday at 3 p.m., then go to Missouri State Wednesday before returning home to face Illinois State Feb. 13 and 14. SIU has its final 10 games of the regular season in the next 22 days, five on the road.
Fortunately for the Salukis, they have five straight home games on the docket, with Illinois State, Missouri State Feb. 17 and Valparaiso Feb. 21 and 22.
No. 4 — Last time for Black Out Cancer jersey bids: Bidding for the SIU Black Out Cancer women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb. 13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
Fans can bid at salukisblackoutcancer.com. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer. The top bidder for the men's jerseys was $1,000. The 14th bid, the last to secure a jersey, was $275.
No. 5 — The weekend schedule: Once again, all 10 teams are scheduled to be in action Saturday and Sunday. Here's a look at your weekend viewing schedule.
Saturday
No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. (ESPN3)
Evansville at Loyola, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports Network/ESPN+)
Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m. (ESPN3)
SIU at Bradley, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV/ESPN3)
Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 5 p.m. (ESPNU)
Sunday
No. 25 Drake at Valparaiso, 1 p.m. (ESPN+)
Evansville at Loyola, 1 p.m. (NBC Sports Network/ESPN+)
Missouri State at Illinois State, 2 p.m. (Marquee Sports Network/ESPN3)
SIU at Bradley, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
Indiana State at Northern Iowa, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV/ESPN3)
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman