Saluki Basketball 5@5: Brown's 3-point turnaround, SIU sticking with man-to-man, and going south in November

SIU (8-6, 2-6 MVC) is second in the MVC in 3-point shooting as a team (38.9%), just behind undefeated Drake (39%), entering this week. The Salukis are 22nd in the nation out of 340 Division I teams, and have a favorable matchup at Bradley (9-10, 3-7) this weekend. The Braves are 11th in the country in field goal percentage defense, allowing opponents to shoot less than 38% this season, but they are eighth in the Valley in 3-point defense. Opponents are 165 of 469 behind the arc against the Braves, 35.2%. Those 469 attempts are the most any team in the MVC has allowed.

No. 2 — No surprises here: Bradley, Indiana State and other teams in the Valley have gone out of their basic man-to-man defense for a quick zone possession. Not SIU.

The Salukis have some zone principles in their defense, evidenced by freshman center Kyler Filewich standing almost directly underneath the basket when the ball goes to the wings or the corners, but they haven't played a lick of zone defense that I've seen this season. No 2-3, no 3-2, and definitely not a 1-3-1, which, right out of timeouts, can be incredibly effective in short bursts.