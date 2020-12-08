Saluki Basketball 5@5: Brown's hot start, Indiana State's renovated home and 2 top-10 teams

Trent Brown is off to a hot start, Indiana State's renovated home, and two teams in the Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major top-25 poll, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Brown for 3: Trent Brown made himself a valuable asset to his team, without scoring, with his perimeter defense. As a freshman last season, the career 3-point record-holder at Pinnacle (Arizona) High School helped wear out Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green in a home victory over the Panthers and led the Salukis to the top scoring defense in the Valley.
So you can imagine the excitement from SIU's coaches when Brown 1 of 2 behind the arc in Wednesday's win at Southeast Missouri State and 4 of 7 against Quincy Sunday.
"He's one of the hardest-working kids and one of our toughest kids, and he does shot the ball as well as anyone I've ever been around," acting head coach Brendan Mullins said. "He went through his ups and downs last year, and all that really did was make him tougher. I 100% believe that, and the offseason he had was phenomenal."
Brown, a 6-foot-2, 175-pound sophomore, made just 22 of 82 from the 3-point line last season (26.8%). This season, in two games, he's 5 of 9 (55.6%) for the 2-0 Salukis. SiU appears to have some weapons on the perimeter. Marcus Domask and Ben Harvey each have three triples this season, while three other players, forward Anthony D'Avanzo and guards Steven Verplancken Jr. and Lance Jones, each have two 3s.
Mullins said you could see Brown try to take advantage of the added attention moving forward.
"As the season goes on, you'll see him put the ball on the floor more," he said. "He's gotten more comfortable being able to drive and kick, as well, and he's shooting an unbelievable percentage right now in practice. We stat every single thing, at every single practice. I'm really happy how he was able to shoot (Sunday), and take good shots."
No. 2 — Home, sweet, Hulman Center: Indiana State will make its 2020-21 premiere this afternoon at the renovated Hulman Center, which has undergone a facelift inside and outside. The facility in Terre Haute, Indiana, features new mechanical systems, new concessions, restrooms, a 10,000-square foot welcome pavilion, and an exterior plaza and garden space that connects with the Wabash Avenue Arts District of Terre Haute.
We are ready for 🌳 🏀 inside Hulman Center this season! Take a 👀 inside!#MarchOn pic.twitter.com/4RoenWIMvZ— Sycamore Athletics (@IndStAthletics) December 3, 2020
You can take a look at the facility in this video from Sycamore Athletics. Indiana State hosts Division II Truman State at 4 p.m. on ESPN3. The Sycamores also play at Purdue Saturday at 6:30 p.m. on Big Ten Network.
No. 3 — Loyola No. 3 in mid-major poll: Loyola came in at No. 3 in Monday's Collegeinsider.com Mid-Major top-25 poll, one of three Valley teams on the list.
The Ramblers (1-0) beat Division II Lewis University Saturday 76-48 in their only game of the season so far. Gonzaga (3-0) was No. 1, followed by Furman (4-0) at No. 2 and the Ramblers. Northern Iowa (1-3) was No. 9 and Drake (4-0) was 18th.
Notably, Murray State (2-1), which hosts Austin Peay (3-1) at 7:30 p.m. tonight in its last game before coming to SIU Friday night, came in at No. 16. Bradley (3-2) received votes.
No. 4 — Nicholls paused: SIU is looking for two games now, after Nicholls State paused basketball activities through Dec. 26, according to an announcement from the school on Monday.
Nicholls (2-3) had the Salukis on their schedule for a Dec. 23 game in Carbondale. SIU does not have a signed contract from the Colonels, but was still talking to the team about trying to find a date to play before Christmas Eve. Now it appears the game is off because of Nicholls' pause, and MVC play beginning Dec. 27 against Evansville. SIU currently has three upcoming games on its schedule, Friday at home against Murray State (2-1) and Dec. 17 and 18 against North Dakota (0-3) at the Banterra Center. The Salukis hope to play as many as seven games before Christmas Eve.
No. 5 — Salukis on TV: SIU will make at least two appearances on either ESPNU or ESPN2 during the Valley season, according to a news release from the league on Tuesday announcing its contract with the network. The Salukis' road games at Northern Iowa Jan. 31, 2021, and at Loyola Feb. 27 will air on either ESPNU or ESPN2. SIU also has five other games on either ESPN3 or ESPN+, at Drake Jan. 3, at Indiana State Jan. 10, at home against Valparaiso Jan. 16, at Bradley Feb. 7 and at home against Illinois State Feb. 13. ... SIU is one of three Valley teams to score more than 100 points in a game, all of which came against non-Division I schools. The Salukis beat Quincy 102-61 Sunday. Bradley beat Judson 105-32, and Illinois State blew out Greenville 177-108. ... Drake is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1979. All four of its wins have come by double digits.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!