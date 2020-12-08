Saluki Basketball 5@5: Brown's hot start, Indiana State's renovated home and 2 top-10 teams

No. 5 — Salukis on TV: SIU will make at least two appearances on either ESPNU or ESPN2 during the Valley season, according to a news release from the league on Tuesday announcing its contract with the network. The Salukis' road games at Northern Iowa Jan. 31, 2021, and at Loyola Feb. 27 will air on either ESPNU or ESPN2. SIU also has five other games on either ESPN3 or ESPN+, at Drake Jan. 3, at Indiana State Jan. 10, at home against Valparaiso Jan. 16, at Bradley Feb. 7 and at home against Illinois State Feb. 13. ... SIU is one of three Valley teams to score more than 100 points in a game, all of which came against non-Division I schools. The Salukis beat Quincy 102-61 Sunday. Bradley beat Judson 105-32, and Illinois State blew out Greenville 177-108. ... Drake is off to a 4-0 start for the first time since 1979. All four of its wins have come by double digits.