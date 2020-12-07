Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bryan Mullins' return, playing at a quiet Banterra Center and a fourth Cross

SIU (2-0) was scheduled to get Monday off, as this is Finals Week in Carbondale, with the hopes of starting to prepare for Friday's game against Murray State (2-1) Tuesday. The Racers host Austin Peay (3-1) Tuesday night in Murray, Kentucky at 7:30 (ESPN+).

No. 2 — A quiet place: The players were spaced out like a chess board at the Banterra Center Sunday, in what was SIU's home opener. The radio team was located a few rows from the floor and had a wall of plexiglass in front of them. The TV crew was across from the teams, a few rows up from the floor.

The coronavirus made it weird for the coaches and players, too.

"I forgot about the (fake) crowd noise, because I don't think SEMO did crowd noise," coach Brendan Mullins said. "That was a little different, calling out plays with my mask on, I kind of forgot about that. Obviously it's a lot louder with a full house in the Banterra Center. That made me chuckle inside for a second in the first half there."

Sophomore guard Marcus Domask, who was used to hearing more than 4,000 people cheer for his home baskets, compared it to a really intense scrimmage.