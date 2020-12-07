Saluki Basketball 5@5: Bryan Mullins' return, playing at a quiet Banterra Center and a fourth Cross

Bryan Mullins' return, playing at a quiet Banterra Center, and a fourth Cross comes to Carbondale, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — The Return: Bryan Mullins, who earned two victories in the last six days without even being in the building, is set to return to the team Tuesday after 10 days in isolation.
Mullins, a Hall of Fame point guard for the Salukis in the late 2000s who is in his second season as the head coach, tested positive for the coronavirus Nov. 27. No players have tested positive for COVID-19 since the program paused on Nov. 12. Bryan's older brother, Brendan Mullins, has served as SIU's acting head coach in his absence. He led the team to an overtime win at Southeast Missouri State Wednesday night and a blowout win over Division II Quincy Sunday. Brendan Mullins said his younger brother still had not experienced any symptoms as of Sunday afternoon.
"Yes, still no symptoms, he feels great," Brendan said. "I'm sure he didn't break a TV today like he might have Wednesday night. He's doing fine."
SIU (2-0) was scheduled to get Monday off, as this is Finals Week in Carbondale, with the hopes of starting to prepare for Friday's game against Murray State (2-1) Tuesday. The Racers host Austin Peay (3-1) Tuesday night in Murray, Kentucky at 7:30 (ESPN+).
No. 2 — A quiet place: The players were spaced out like a chess board at the Banterra Center Sunday, in what was SIU's home opener. The radio team was located a few rows from the floor and had a wall of plexiglass in front of them. The TV crew was across from the teams, a few rows up from the floor.
The coronavirus made it weird for the coaches and players, too.
"I forgot about the (fake) crowd noise, because I don't think SEMO did crowd noise," coach Brendan Mullins said. "That was a little different, calling out plays with my mask on, I kind of forgot about that. Obviously it's a lot louder with a full house in the Banterra Center. That made me chuckle inside for a second in the first half there."
Sophomore guard Marcus Domask, who was used to hearing more than 4,000 people cheer for his home baskets, compared it to a really intense scrimmage.
"It was definitely different, because last year we had a lot of fans, and that was one of the best things about Banterra," Domask said. "It was different playing in front of 50 people, but our bench energy has to be that much better. At the end of the day it's just us versus them. We do it all the time in practice, so we were used to it."
SIU averaged 4,586 fans a game at home last season, fourth-best in the Valley. The Salukis drew more than 5,000 in their last four home games.
No. 3 — A fourth Cross: Walk-on guard Chris Cross saw his first action of the season in Sunday's blowout of Quincy. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound freshman from Urbana played just under four minutes and made a 25-foot 3-pointer from the top of the key that got the bench pretty excited.
The lefty is the son of Joe Cross, who, like his brothers, Josh, Dan and Leinad, starred at Carbondale High School before going on to college athletics. Joe played at FIU and Illinois, Josh played for SIU from 1998-2001, and Dan is in the Florida Hall of Fame after leading the Gators to the 1994 Final Four. Leinad played football at Eastern Illinois after competing for the Terriers.
A combo guard at Urbana High School, Chris averaged 14.5 points, seven rebounds, two assists and two steals a game last season, according to the Champaign News-Gazette. He helped the Tigers end a 30-year regional championship drought in 2019 and won another one in March. Basketball wasn't his only love, either. Chris was a 265-pound offensive lineman for the Tiger football team as a freshman, but decided to focus all of his attention on hoops going into his sophomore year, and got down to 200 two years later.
No. 4 — Domask, Harvey earn MVC honors: Domask and Ben Harvey were honored as the MVC player and newcomer of the week, respectively, on Monday by the league.
Domask, a sophomore from Waupun, Wisconsin, averaged 21 points, seven rebounds, three assists and two blocks in leading SIU to a 2-0 week. Domask shot 57% from the field, 38% from the 3-point line and 88% from the free-throw line. He played his best in the most crucial moments, scoring 14 of his game-high 24 points against SEMO in the game's final 10 minutes. He is the first Saluki sophomore to earn MVC player of the week honors since Anthony Beane in 2013-14.
Harvey, a transfer from Eastern Illinois, averaged 19 points, six rebounds, and 2.5 assists during the week. The 6-5 sophomore guard scored 22 points and grabbed a team-high seven rebounds in his SIU debut Wednesday night, an overtime win over SEMO, and had 16 points and five boards against Quincy. Harvey had the first Saluki dunk of the season in transition Sunday, with a one-handed slam off a Jakolby Long pass.
No. 5 — Indiana State getting close to premiere: Loyola played its first game of the season over the weekend, a win over Lewis, and the last two teams in the MVC are getting closer to their premieres. Indiana State is scheduled to open the renovated Hulman Center Tuesday night, when the Sycamores are supposed to take on Division II Truman State. Missouri State and coach Dana Ford won't start until Dec. 19, if things go well, against Northwestern State.
