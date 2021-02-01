Saluki Basketball 5@5: D'Avanzo's double-double, Phyfe's status for next weekend and a busy Monday

Anthony D'Avanzo delivers his first double-double as a Saluki, Austin Phyfe's status for Northern Iowa this weekend, and a busy Monday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Double-double: D'Avanzo, a graduate forward from Division II Lewis University, entered SIU's series against UNI with 10 offensive rebounds in 12 games, so when he grabbed two on one possession, it was clear he had a different gear Sunday.
D'Avanzo delivered his first double-double as a Saluki in SIU's 71-68 win at the Banterra Center, scoring 11 points and grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds. His 11 points were the most since the second game of a two-day, two-game series against North Dakota in mid-December 2020.
"I thought he had a great stretch there in the first half, for about eight minutes or so, where he did a great job getting offensive rebounds for us, had a few pretty good post-ups, and was able to kick it out for some outside shots," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "He's that type of player, and it's our responsibility to help him and put him in positions to be successful, and to get that out of him. Because we need him to play like that."
D'Avanzo made 3 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 at the free-throw line in 22 minutes off the bench. D'Avanzo made 2 of 3 behind the 3-point arc, part of a Saluki assault that drained 15 3s on 30 attempts, tied for the third-most in a single game in program history. Lance Jones had seven of them and finished the win with a game-high 27 points, one off his career-high.
Four of D'Avanzo's 10 rebounds came at the offensive end.
No. 2 — Phyfe could return to practice Wednesday: Speaking to local media Monday, UNI coach Ben Jacobson said Austin Phyfe passed all the concussion protocols after falling Saturday and looked good in the first half Sunday. Jacobson said after he checked in with his junior forward at halftime, however, he didn't feel like everything was right and sat him out. Jacobson said Phyfe, as well as forward James Betz and guard Tywhon Pickford, who played sparingly Sunday, should be back at practice Wednesday, the next time the team gets back together.
UNI hosts Indiana State Saturday and Sunday in Cedar Falls, Iowa.
No. 3 — Last time for Black Out Cancer jersey bids: Bidding closes at 8 p.m. tonight for the men's basketball team's special Under Armour Black Out Cancer jerseys. Fans can bid at salukisblackoutcancer.com. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 4 — And then there were three: Not to jinx those undefeated Bulldogs, but Drake entered Monday's games as one of three undefeated teams in Division I. Top-ranked Gonzaga is 17-0 and No. 2 Baylor is 16-0. Drake's best start ever stands at 16-0 and 7-0 in the MVC.
The Bulldogs also own the Valley's best NET ranking at 13, but Loyola (14-3, 9-1) is at 16. SIU's NET on Monday was 206.
No. 5 — A busy Monday: Four league series close Monday night, with Bradley, SIU's next opponent, playing Indiana State right now on ESPN3.
Illinois State is at No. 25 Drake at 6 (Mediacom), Valparaiso is at Evansville at 6 (ESPN3), and Loyola is at Missouri State at 7 (ESPN+). The Bulldogs beat the Redbirds in overtime Sunday and moved into The Associated Press' top-25 poll on Monday. Loyola is receiving votes. Valparaiso is going for a split with the Purple Aces after Evansville won 70-52 Sunday, and Missouri State will go for a split after a 72-46 loss at JQH Arena Sunday.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman