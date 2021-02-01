Saluki Basketball 5@5: D'Avanzo's double-double, Phyfe's status for next weekend and a busy Monday

Anthony D'Avanzo delivers his first double-double as a Saluki, Austin Phyfe's status for Northern Iowa this weekend, and a busy Monday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — Double-double: D'Avanzo, a graduate forward from Division II Lewis University, entered SIU's series against UNI with 10 offensive rebounds in 12 games, so when he grabbed two on one possession, it was clear he had a different gear Sunday.

D'Avanzo delivered his first double-double as a Saluki in SIU's 71-68 win at the Banterra Center, scoring 11 points and grabbing a season-high 10 rebounds. His 11 points were the most since the second game of a two-day, two-game series against North Dakota in mid-December 2020.