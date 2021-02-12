Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask out but getting closer to returning, Drake's Hemphill to miss 4 weeks, and the weekend schedule

Drake forward ShanQuan Hemphill could miss the Missouri Valley Conference Tournament, SIU forward Marcus Domask progressing, and a look at the weekend schedule, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Hemphill undergoes surgery: Drake's leading scorer, Hemphill, underwent surgery to repair a fracture in his foot on Thursday in Des Moines, according to a news release from the Bulldogs Friday. He will be cleared to resume basketball activities in two weeks and could return to competition in four weeks, which could knock him out of the MVC Tournament. Arch Madness is scheduled for March 4-7 in St. Louis.
Hemphill suffered the injury to his left foot with 8:22 left in Wednesday's win over Northern Iowa. He averages 14.1 points per game and 6.3 rebounds per game, and will now miss the highly-anticipated series against No. 22 Loyola that kicks off Saturday in Des Moines. Hemphill delivered two double-doubles in his last three games to help Drake start out 19-1.
The Bulldogs fell out of The AP top 25 after falling at Valparaiso, 74-57, but get two chances to knock off a top 25 team this weekend. Loyola (17-3, 12-1) entered the national polls after its 10th straight win Sunday. The Valley hasn't had two teams in the AP poll since Northern Iowa and Wichita State made it during the 2014-15 season. They both finished in the top 12 of the RPI that season.
Loyola plays at Drake Saturday at 11 a.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN2.
No. 2 — Domask out this weekend, but getting close: SIU coach Bryan Mullins said Friday Domask is progressing in his return from his own foot injury, but that he will miss this weekend's series against Illinois State (5-14, 2-11 MVC). He has not been ruled out of Wednesday's home game against Missouri State (12-5, 8-5).
"I think it's really gonna be kind of the pain tolerance, and day-by-day and week-by-week from here on out," Mullins said on a teleconference with local media. "Obviously, we're always going to do what's in the best interest for Marcus. I know he wants to play. That's been his message throughout this whole process, and we're making sure that if he does, when he does, he's healthy when he does play. But he is progressing in the right direction right now."
No. 3 — Illinois State rebounders: Forward Dusan Mahorcic is one of 13 players in Division I to pull down 15 rebounds or more as a non-starter. It was also tied for the third-most boards in a game by a Valley player.
ISU has two freshmen, Harouna Sissoko and Howard Fleming Jr., who have each had games where they pulled down double-digit rebounds. It is the sixth time since 1955-56 that ISU has had two freshmen with a double-figure rebounding total in a game.
The Redbirds were sixth in the MVC in rebounding margin, however, entering this week, at minus-1.7 boards a game. SIU was eighth at minus-3.2 rebounds per game. Drake led the league entering this week, at plus-8.4.
No. 4 — Weekend schedule: Eight of the league's 10 teams are in action Saturday and Sunday, with the first game beginning before noon.
The highly-anticipated showdown with Loyola and Drake starts at 11 a.m. on ESPN2. ISU and SIU tip-off at 3 p.m. on ESPN3, Bradley is at Missouri State at 5 p.m. (ESPN+), and Valparaiso is at Northern Iowa at 7 (MVC-TV/ESPN+). The same four games are scheduled for Sunday, Valentine's Day.
Saturday, Feb. 13
No. 22 Loyola at Drake, 11 a.m. (ESPN2)
Illinois State at SIU, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
Bradley at Missouri State, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)
Valparaiso at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. (MVC-TV/ESPN+)
Sunday, Feb. 14 (Valentine's Day)
No. 22 Loyola at Drake, 2 p.m. (ESPN2)
Indiana State at Evansville, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
No. 5 — Arch Madness tickets: SIU has a limited amount of all-session passes for the 2021 MVC Tournament in St. Louis, it announced Thursday. In compliance with the St. Louis Board of Health Department's guidelines, the event is planning on a seating capacity of 1,400 socially-distanced seats in the lower bowl of the Enterprise Center per session.
The SIU block of tickets are exclusively available for Saluki Athletic Scholarship Fund members and season-ticket holders. The deadline to request all-session tickets is Tuesday, Feb. 16, at 5 p.m. The school may not be able to guarantee every request. The Salukis' section will be Sections 110-115 at a price of $200 per seat. They have 15 pods of four seats, six pods of three seats and 11 pods of two seats. Fans can submit a request form at SIUSalukis.com.
