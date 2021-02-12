Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask out but getting closer to returning, Drake's Hemphill to miss 4 weeks, and the weekend schedule

The Bulldogs fell out of The AP top 25 after falling at Valparaiso, 74-57, but get two chances to knock off a top 25 team this weekend. Loyola (17-3, 12-1) entered the national polls after its 10th straight win Sunday. The Valley hasn't had two teams in the AP poll since Northern Iowa and Wichita State made it during the 2014-15 season. They both finished in the top 12 of the RPI that season.

Loyola plays at Drake Saturday at 11 a.m. and on Sunday at 2 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN2.

No. 2 — Domask out this weekend, but getting close: SIU coach Bryan Mullins said Friday Domask is progressing in his return from his own foot injury, but that he will miss this weekend's series against Illinois State (5-14, 2-11 MVC). He has not been ruled out of Wednesday's home game against Missouri State (12-5, 8-5).

"I think it's really gonna be kind of the pain tolerance, and day-by-day and week-by-week from here on out," Mullins said on a teleconference with local media. "Obviously, we're always going to do what's in the best interest for Marcus. I know he wants to play. That's been his message throughout this whole process, and we're making sure that if he does, when he does, he's healthy when he does play. But he is progressing in the right direction right now."