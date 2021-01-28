Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask possibly out again, ISU's Howard suspended, and the Loyola win

Marcus Domask could miss two more games, Indiana State suspends guard Tobias Howard Jr., and your Throwback Thursday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Status of Domask uncertain: Sophomore forward Marcus Domask is scheduled to see a member of the team's medical team later this week, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said Thursday, and will be re-evaluated for this weekend's series against Northern Iowa at that time. Mullins said Domask's status for the Panther series was uncertain.
SIU (7-5, 1-5 MVC) hosts UNI (4-10, 2-6) Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 5 at the Banterra Center. After winning their first seven games for the first time since 1947, the Salukis have dropped five straight.
Domask, who started all 32 games last season, was the MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year in 2019-20. He leads the MVC in minutes per game this season (33.9) and leads the Salukis in scoring (16.3 points per game), blocks (10) and buckets (60). In 10 starts this season, he is shooting 48.4% from the field, 30.4% from the 3-point line (14 of 46), and 82.9% at the free-throw line (29 of 35). The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Wisconsin native is the team's second-leading rebounder at 4.5 per game and has 32 assists, the second-most on the team behind Lance Jones' 40.
No. 2 — Indiana State announces suspension of Howard: Indiana State coach Greg Lansing announced Thursday that graduate guard Tobias Howard Jr. has been suspended indefinitely for conduct detrimental to the team, and will not be available for this weekend's series against Bradley (9-7, 3-4) Sunday and Monday.
Howard started the previous four games for the Sycamores (8-7, 5-5), and is averaging 5.5 points and 1.7 assists per game.
Freshman guard Julian Larry started in his place, and finished ISU's win with 10 points, two rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes.
No. 3 — Valparaiso-SIU series moved back: The MVC announced SIU's weekend series at home against Valparaiso in late February will move back a day, on Feb. 21-22. It was originally scheduled for Feb. 20-21 at the Banterra Center.
The Salukis and Crusaders will now play another Sunday/Monday series. Sunday's game at 4 p.m. is scheduled to air on Marquee Sports Network and ESPN+, while Monday's game is slated for ESPN3 or ESPN+.
The Valley also released TV and game time information for the final weekend of the regular season's featured games. SIU's road game at Loyola on Friday, Feb. 26, is scheduled to tip-off at 8 p.m. in Chicago and air on CBS Sports Network. The Salukis' Saturday game against the Ramblers on Feb. 27 is scheduled to start at 5 and will air on either ESPNU or ESPN2.
UNI's game at Illinois State Feb. 26 is scheduled to air on ESPNU and tip-off at 8. The Panthers-Redbirds nightcap on Feb. 27 is scheduled to air on CBS Sports Network and start at 5.
Also, the MVC announced Evansville and Indiana State will play a rescheduled game Wednesday, Feb. 17 at the Hulman Center at 4 p.m. Since Christmas, the league has had 31 changes to the conference schedule. As of today, all postponed games have now been rescheduled.
No. 4 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 5 — Remember when: One year ago Friday, SIU won the fourth of what turned out to be a seven-game winning streak against Loyola at the Banterra Center. Eric McGill scored a career-high 27 points and Barret Benson had 13 points and nine boards to lead the Salukis past the Ramblers 68-63 in front of 4,912 fans. Domask added six points, five rebounds and five assists, as SIU ended the first half of conference play 6-3.
Cameron Krutwig had 15 points, seven rebounds and five assists for Loyola, which ended up losing the regular-season title to UNI by one game. Marquise Kennedy was brilliant off the bench, scoring 18 points. SIU beat Drake and Evansville (in overtime) on the road, Missouri State at home, but lost at Valparaiso 55-38 to end the winning streak.
