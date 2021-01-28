Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask possibly out again, ISU's Howard suspended, and the Loyola win

Marcus Domask could miss two more games, Indiana State suspends guard Tobias Howard Jr., and your Throwback Thursday, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — Status of Domask uncertain: Sophomore forward Marcus Domask is scheduled to see a member of the team's medical team later this week, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said Thursday, and will be re-evaluated for this weekend's series against Northern Iowa at that time. Mullins said Domask's status for the Panther series was uncertain.

SIU (7-5, 1-5 MVC) hosts UNI (4-10, 2-6) Saturday at 3 p.m. and Sunday at 5 at the Banterra Center. After winning their first seven games for the first time since 1947, the Salukis have dropped five straight.