Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask's run, SIU out and running, and your top 5

The Aces (3-5, 1-1 MVC) doubled Domask to start the second half, but realized the Salukis (7-1, 1-1) are one of the toughest teams in the league to double down low. SIU made 10 of 22 behind the arc, with four different players hitting at least one.

"He tried to compete throughout the whole game," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Things weren't going our way, but, obviously he made some big shots to keep us in it."

Offensively, the Salukis may have played well enough to win Monday. Evansville, led by Samari Curtis' six triples, sank a school record-tying 17 to win its first game against an MVC opponent since 2019.

In his last three games, Domask has scored 65 points with 14 rebounds, 11 assists and eight turnovers.

No. 2 — Run With Them: Monday's loss to Evansville was only the second time this season SIU got outscored in transition.

Fast break points are a bit arbitrary, but there's no doubt the Salukis are better this season than they were last season. They scored 25 fast break points in the win over Murray State and 18 in the first of two games in two days against North Dakota. In Sunday's win, they outscored the Aces 14-0 in transition. Monday, without getting many stops, they got outscored 15-10 off the break.