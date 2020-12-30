Saluki Basketball 5@5: Domask's run, SIU out and running, and your top 5

Marcus Domask is playing like a player of the year candidate, the transition game, and your top five, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Domask's run: Domask found his 3-point stroke Monday against Evansville, and was pretty effective without it in his two games before that.
SIU's 6-foot-6, 215-pound forward made a season-best 5 of 8 behind the 3-point arc in the Salukis' 84-72 loss to the Purple Aces at the Banterra Center. In his last three games, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year was 8 of 20 behind the arc, 25 of 47 from the field (53.2%) and 7 of 10 at the free-throw line. He scored 26 points in the win at Butler and 25 against the Aces Monday.
"We were just taking what the defense gave us," Domask said. "They weren't closing out with extremely high hands. (Monday) the openings were more for me than my teammates. Every night is going to be different, so we're just taking what the defense gives us."
The Aces (3-5, 1-1 MVC) doubled Domask to start the second half, but realized the Salukis (7-1, 1-1) are one of the toughest teams in the league to double down low. SIU made 10 of 22 behind the arc, with four different players hitting at least one.
"He tried to compete throughout the whole game," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Things weren't going our way, but, obviously he made some big shots to keep us in it."
Offensively, the Salukis may have played well enough to win Monday. Evansville, led by Samari Curtis' six triples, sank a school record-tying 17 to win its first game against an MVC opponent since 2019.
In his last three games, Domask has scored 65 points with 14 rebounds, 11 assists and eight turnovers.
No. 2 — Run With Them: Monday's loss to Evansville was only the second time this season SIU got outscored in transition.
Fast break points are a bit arbitrary, but there's no doubt the Salukis are better this season than they were last season. They scored 25 fast break points in the win over Murray State and 18 in the first of two games in two days against North Dakota. In Sunday's win, they outscored the Aces 14-0 in transition. Monday, without getting many stops, they got outscored 15-10 off the break.
The only other time SIU got outscored in fast break points came was at Southeast Missouri State (6-4). The Salukis beat the Redhawks in overtime, 87-79.
No. 3 — Cook scores four in Gonzaga's win: Aaron Cook, a fifth-year graduate transfer at No. 1 Gonzaga, scored four points in the Bulldogs' 112-67 blowout of Dixie State Tuesday night. Cook made 2 of 3 from the field, including a transition dunk, grabbed two rebounds and handed out three assists in 11 minutes off the bench. Gonzaga (9-0) played without starting guard Jalen Suggs.
Cook, who played his first three seasons at SIU, is averaging 4.1 points, 1.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. He is shooting 45.5% from the field. Gonzaga is next at home against San Francisco (6-4) Saturday at 9 p.m. (TV TBA).
No. 4 — Herrin laid to rest: There will be a celebration of life at a later date, but former SIU coach Rich Herrin was scheduled to be laid to rest Wednesday afternoon, according to Morton & Johnston Funeral Home in Benton.
A private family service for Herrin, who died Christmas Day at the age of 87, was scheduled for Wednesday at the funeral home, with a graveside service at Masonic and Odd Fellows Cemetery later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to The Ron Herrin and Homer R. Herrin Memorial Scholarship. Memorials can be mailed to McKendree University, Attn: Office of Development, Alumni and Parent Relations, 701 College Road, Lebanon, IL 62254, Re: Ron Herrin and Homer R. Herrin Memorial Scholarship Fund or to Hospice of Southern Illinois, Inc. 204 Halfway Road, Marion, IL 62959.
Herrin led the Salukis to three straight NCAA Tournament appearances between 1993-95 by winning the Valley Tournament all three years. No team has been able to three-peat since. Herrin coached eight SIU Hall of Fame players, including Chris Lowery, Steve Middleton, two MVC players of the year, Ashraf Amaya and Chris Carr, Rick Shipley and Marcus Timmons. In all, Herrin won more than 900 games at Okawville High School, Benton High School, Marion High School, SIU and Morthland College.
No. 5 — What's your top five?: The end of 2020 is Thursday night. What are your top-five stories for Saluki Athletics this year? The softball team killing it in the 2020 season before it was canceled? The men's basketball team's 16-16 start under Mullins and 7-1 run this season? Jeremy Chinn's rookie season at Carolina? Rich Herrin's death?
