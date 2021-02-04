Saluki Basketball 5@5: Drake and Loyola go national and league players of the week

Drake and Loyola go national and league players of the week, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — Loyola-Drake series moves to ESPN2: Get up early for the biggest series of the Valley season next weekend, as No. 25 Drake's two-game set against Loyola Feb. 13-14 has earned some national attention.
The Saturday, Feb. 13 game between the undefeated Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 MVC) and Ramblers (15-3, 10-1) will tip-off at 11 a.m. from the Knapp Center in Des Moines on ESPN2. Entering this week, both teams are in the top 15 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. Sunday's game on Feb. 14 is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPNU.
Drake is off to its best start in school history. Loyola has won eight in a row since falling 76-71 at Indiana State Jan. 10.
No. 2 — Watch out: Evansville's split at SIU to start the MVC season wasn't a fluke. The Purple Aces (8-8, 6-4) completed a weekend sweep of Valparaiso (6-11, 3-5) Monday, and entered rare Valley territory with those wins. Only one team in the MVC's storied history has won more than six league games after going winless the season before, SIU's 1981-82 squad that went 7-9 in Allen Van Winkle's first season as coach after going 0-16 the year before in Joe Gottfried's final season. Unfortunately, the rebuild didn't go anywhere in the next three years, as the Salukis went 5-13, 7-9 and 6-10 in MVC play, respectively, before Van Winkle was replaced by a high school coach out of Benton named Rich Herrin in 1985.
Evansville became just the third team in league history to go 0-18 in 2019-20, but will try for win No. 7 in Valley play Saturday at... Loyola. Drake went 0-18 in back-to-back seasons in 1996-97 and 1997-98.
No. 3 — Last time for Black Out Cancer jersey bids: Bidding for the SIU Black Out Cancer women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb. 13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
Fans can bid at salukisblackoutcancer.com. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer. The top bidder for the men's jerseys was $1,000. The 14th bid, the last to secure a jersey, was $275.
No. 4 — Krutwig player of the week: Loyola center Cameron Krutwig, the league's third-leading scorer (15.2 points per game) and 10th-leading rebounder (5.8 per game), was named MVC player of the week on Tuesday. Krutwig averaged 18.5 ppg., 6.5 rpg. and five assists per game in the Ramblers' sweep of Missouri State. He needs six rebounds to join Alfredrick Hughes (1981-85) as the only players in school history to rank in the top 10 in scoring and rebounding.
No. 5 — Brodie newcomer of the week: Drake forward Darnell Brodie, a 6-foot-10, 275-pound transfer from Seton Hall, had two double-doubles on the week and was named MVC newcomer of the week. His career-high 15 points and career-high 15 boards against Missouri State helped Drake win 68-61. Brodie scored 20 points, hitting all 10 of his field goal attempts against Illinois State, and grabbed 10 boards in a win over the Redbirds.
