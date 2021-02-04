Saluki Basketball 5@5: Drake and Loyola go national and league players of the week

Drake and Loyola go national and league players of the week, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!

No. 1 — Loyola-Drake series moves to ESPN2: Get up early for the biggest series of the Valley season next weekend, as No. 25 Drake's two-game set against Loyola Feb. 13-14 has earned some national attention.

The Saturday, Feb. 13 game between the undefeated Bulldogs (17-0, 8-0 MVC) and Ramblers (15-3, 10-1) will tip-off at 11 a.m. from the Knapp Center in Des Moines on ESPN2. Entering this week, both teams are in the top 15 in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings. Sunday's game on Feb. 14 is scheduled for 5 p.m. on ESPNU.

Drake is off to its best start in school history. Loyola has won eight in a row since falling 76-71 at Indiana State Jan. 10.