Saluki Basketball 5@5: Dreaming of warmer weather, Indiana State Blacks Out Cancer and defending Gaige Prim

One reason Prim had three assists against SIU in the opening five minutes of the game last week? The Salukis double-teamed him.

No. 4 — First to 60?: MSU has had a simple formula during its five-game winning streak, the longest in the MVC entering tonight's game at SIU. The Bears have held their opponent under 60 points in their last three games.

"If you hold people under 60, you're probably gonna win," Ford said. "Our team is, because we have to two guys that average 40 together, so if we can hold you under 60, and the other guys can figure out how to get 20, I think we'll be OK."

SIU 3-0 this season when it holds its opponent to 60 points or less. A better indicator is how well the Salukis board, as they are 6-0 this season and 13-2 under Mullins when they outrebound their opponent.

No. 5 — Hard to handle at home: SIU has dropped three of its last four games against MSU, but leads the overall series against the Bears 50-40. The Salukis have been almost unbeatable at home against MSU, winning 28 of 37 games in Carbondale (75.7%). Forward Marcus Domask hit a game-winning jumper to capture last season's battle at the Banterra Center. It is believed to be the fifth game-winner with no time on the clock in the SIU Arena/Banterra Center's history.

