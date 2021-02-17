Saluki Basketball 5@5: Dreaming of warmer weather, Indiana State Blacks Out Cancer and defending Gaige Prim

How SIU and Bradley ended up in the 2021 Paradise Jam, Indiana State Blacks Out Cancer, and defending Missouri State forward Gaige Prim, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $26 for an entire year until Feb. 28, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Heading to Paradise: SIU will be a part of the return of the Paradise Jam to the Virgin Islands in November, after the event was pushed to Washington, D.C., in 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The eight-team event in St. Thomas Nov. 19-22 will be SIU's first multi-team event (MTE) off the continental United States since competing in the Diamond Head Classic in Hawaii in 2011. The Salukis will join Brown, Colorado, Colorado State, old MVC rival Creighton, Duquesne, Northeastern and conference rival Bradley. Bradley was supposed to compete in the 2020 event, but wasn't able to after it was moved, and wanted back in the 2021 event, SIU coach Bryan Mullins said, which forced the two schools to ask the NCAA and the Valley if they could compete in the same non-conference tournament.
Creighton is currently ranked No. 12/14 in the two major polls, and Colorado is receiving votes.
Former Salukis coach Barry Hinson signed the contract for SIU to compete in the 2021 event years ago. The Salukis could return all of their current starters, who are all underclassmen, as well as their two seniors, 6-foot-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo and guard Jakolby Long, if they choose to return and SIU decides to bring them back. SIU also expects to get forward J.D. Muila, a top-25 junior college prospect in 2020, back from a torn meniscus in time for the 2021-22 season. The Salukis also signed three promising recruits, guard Foster Wonders, a two-time Upper Peninsula Player of the Year in Michigan, forward Troy D'Amico from Niles Notre Dame High School, and center Scottie Ebube of Mundelein High School.
"It's a great tournament," Mullins said. "Obviously, the field they have there next year is probably the best field they've had there in a while, so it's going to be a challenging weekend of games. It'll be a great opportunity right at the beginning of the season to see where we're at and where we gotta go the rest of the year."
SIU and Bradley are expected to be placed on opposite sides of the bracket.
No. 2 — Indiana State Blacks Out Cancer: Tonight's game between Evansville and Indiana State in Terre Haute will serve as the Sycamores' Senior Night, as well as a unique fundraiser. Indiana State teamed up with Hi-99 (99.9 FM) to host the Black Out Cancer game at the Hulman Center.
The Sycamores' coaching staff will all don black for the game, and the team will wear special edition Black Out jerseys. Those jerseys will be auctioned off at GoSycamores.com after the game (delivered to the winners at the end of the season). All proceeds from the jersey auction will be presented to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.
No. 3 — MSU and Prim Part II: Prim started Missouri State's 65-53 win over SIU last week with two buckets, three assists, a turnover and two fouls drawn on SIU center Kyler Filewich. The Valley's leading rebounder and third-leading scorer finished the game 5 of 6 from the field for 10 points, grabbed five rebounds and handed out five assists.
Prim was sixth in the league in assists per game entering this week, averaging 3.3. MSU coach Dana Ford said Prim's always been a good passer, but moving him off the block a bit, to near the elbow, has allowed him to survey the court better this season.
"Most of the time we've got some shooters around him, and this year we're playing him a little further away from the basket than we did last year," Ford said. "Last year he was a low-block guy, and it was easy to get your defensive scheme to guard him. Now we move him around a little bit. Putting him in different places has allowed him to make different reads. He's unselfish, he's tough with the ball, and he's a really good passer."
One reason Prim had three assists against SIU in the opening five minutes of the game last week? The Salukis double-teamed him.
No. 4 — First to 60?: MSU has had a simple formula during its five-game winning streak, the longest in the MVC entering tonight's game at SIU. The Bears have held their opponent under 60 points in their last three games.
"If you hold people under 60, you're probably gonna win," Ford said. "Our team is, because we have to two guys that average 40 together, so if we can hold you under 60, and the other guys can figure out how to get 20, I think we'll be OK."
SIU 3-0 this season when it holds its opponent to 60 points or less. A better indicator is how well the Salukis board, as they are 6-0 this season and 13-2 under Mullins when they outrebound their opponent.
No. 5 — Hard to handle at home: SIU has dropped three of its last four games against MSU, but leads the overall series against the Bears 50-40. The Salukis have been almost unbeatable at home against MSU, winning 28 of 37 games in Carbondale (75.7%). Forward Marcus Domask hit a game-winning jumper to capture last season's battle at the Banterra Center. It is believed to be the fifth game-winner with no time on the clock in the SIU Arena/Banterra Center's history.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman