Saluki Basketball 5@5: Dribble drive defense, tickets become more scarce, and the end of a magic number
Related to this story
- Updated
Twenty minutes from its first 8-0 start since 1947, SIU's men's basketball team ran into a buzzsaw in the second half against Evansville Monday night.
Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins remembers Rich Herrin, 2 road teams win Valley openers, and SIU moves up in mid-major top 25
- Updated
Saluki Basketball 5@5: Mullins remembers Rich Herrin, 2 road teams win Valley openers, and your top 5
- Updated
CARBONDALE — When the best 3-point shooting team in the Missouri Valley Conference couldn't buy one from behind the arc Sunday, it turned to t…