Saluki Basketball 5@5: Filewich could play big minutes vs. ISU, Domask out, and Monday's schedule

Filewich (4.4 ppg., 4 rpg.), is shooting 56.3% from the field but just 47.1% at the free-throw line. His best game this season came against North Dakota Dec. 18, 2020, when he scored nine points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.

ISU has won three of its last four games since losing two games at Missouri State in early January.

After winning its first seven games, SIU has dropped three straight.

No. 2 — Domask week to week: Speaking of Domask, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year will miss the Indiana State series with a left foot injury.

Domask, the third-leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference at 16.3 points per game, is week-to-week, according to a news release from the team Monday. Domask also leads the Salukis in blocks, with 10 in 10 starts. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Domask is SIU's second-leading rebounder at 4.5 per game and ranks second on the team with 32 assists. He leads the MVC in minutes per game (33.9).

The Salukis have four days between Tuesday's game at Indiana State and the first game of a two-game series against Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6) on Saturday in Carbondale.