Saluki Basketball 5@5: Filewich could play big minutes vs. ISU, Domask out, and Monday's schedule

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, Kyler Filewich could play some big minutes against Indiana State, Marcus Domask is out, and a look at Monday's schedule.
No. 1 — Filewich could be what Salukis need: Indiana State (6-7, 3-5 MVC) presents some unique problems for SIU (7-3, 1-3), beginning with 6-foot-7, 250-pound sophomore center Tre Williams (8.5 points per game, 6.4 rebounds per game) and 6-8 guard/forward Jake LaRavia, who can play all five positions. Freshman forward Kyler Filewich might see some big minutes for the Salukis, especially considering 6-6 forward Marcus Domask will miss the series.
"They'll play LaRavia at the 5. They'll play him at the 4, obviously, with Williams. They'll put (Cobie) Barnes at the 5 and go small, at times," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "With Kyler, we're gonna need his physicality, and we're gonna need his competitiveness and his toughness. His best games, he's kind of dominated with his energy, and that's a challenge that we've talked to him about these last couple weeks and moving forward in the rest of the Valley season."
Filewich (4.4 ppg., 4 rpg.), is shooting 56.3% from the field but just 47.1% at the free-throw line. His best game this season came against North Dakota Dec. 18, 2020, when he scored nine points and grabbed a season-high eight rebounds.
ISU has won three of its last four games since losing two games at Missouri State in early January.
After winning its first seven games, SIU has dropped three straight.
No. 2 — Domask week to week: Speaking of Domask, last season's MVC Newcomer and Freshman of the Year will miss the Indiana State series with a left foot injury.
Domask, the third-leading scorer in the Missouri Valley Conference at 16.3 points per game, is week-to-week, according to a news release from the team Monday. Domask also leads the Salukis in blocks, with 10 in 10 starts. The 6-foot-6, 215-pound Domask is SIU's second-leading rebounder at 4.5 per game and ranks second on the team with 32 assists. He leads the MVC in minutes per game (33.9).
The Salukis have four days between Tuesday's game at Indiana State and the first game of a two-game series against Northern Iowa (3-10, 2-6) on Saturday in Carbondale.
No. 3 — Football and basketball: SIU and the Missouri Valley Football Conference unveiled the 2021 spring schedules on Thursday, and the weekend of the MVC Tournament could be a busy one. The Saluki football team is scheduled to play at Youngstown State on the same day as the semifinals of the Valley Tournament, March 6, which are typically at 2:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. in St. Louis.
With COVID-19, the tournament will have to have more time in between games this year.
No. 4 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 5 — Three games on Monday: SIU and Indiana State is just one of three games in the MVC Monday night.
Loyola (12-3, 7-1) closes its two-game series at Bradley (9-6, 3-3) at 6 p.m. on CBS Sports Network, and Northern Iowa (3-10) returns to the court when it hosts non-Division I Coe College at 6 on ESPN+. The Ramblers took down the Braves, 69-56, Sunday.
Tuesday features one of the biggest games in the Valley race, when Drake (13-0, 4-0) returns from its 20-day-plus break to take on Missouri State (9-1, 5-1) at 7 p.m. on MVC-TV and ESPN+.
