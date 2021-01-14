Saluki Basketball 5@5: Freeman-Liberty to play old team, and the latest Opponent Watch

The game will air on FS1. Valparaiso had a nonconference game available on its scheduled because of a cancellation of a home date against non-Division I Mount St. Joseph on Dec. 21.

Valparaiso and DePaul have matched up on 24 prior occasions, but this will mark the first meeting between the two since Feb. 13, 1980. The Blue Demons lead the all-time series 16-8 and have won seven straight, dating back to Jan. 15, 1944.

No. 2 — Speaking of Valparaiso: The MVC unveiled its new weekends for the Salukis' two postponed series on Thursday afternoon. And the series that was supposed to be at Indiana State is no longer on a weekend.

SIU will now play at Indiana State (4-7, 1-5) Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3. The Salukis are now scheduled to host Valparaiso on the second-to-last weekend of the regular season, Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21, at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday's game is set to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3, and Sunday's game is scheduled to air on the Marquee Sports Network.