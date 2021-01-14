Saluki Basketball 5@5: Freeman-Liberty to play old team, and the latest Opponent Watch

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, former Valparaiso guard Javon Freeman-Liberty will face his old team, and the latest Opponent Watch.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Crusaders add game with DePaul, Freeman-Liberty: After SIU had an outbreak of COVID-19 cases, postponing its series at Indiana State and at home against Valparaiso, the Crusaders went in search of another game.
They found it pretty close to home. A bit too close for some, perhaps, as Valparaiso (3-7, 0-2 MVC) will take on former all-conference guard Javon Freeman-Liberty and DePaul (1-4, 0-4 Big East) Saturday at 3 p.m. at Wintrust Arena in Chicago. Freeman-Liberty, who led the Valley in steals the last two seasons, transferred to DePaul last summer. He became immediately eligible after a waiver from the NCAA, and is the Blue Demon's leading scorer (14.2 points per game) and leads the team in steals, with nine. Freeman-Liberty has 17 assists, 14 turnovers and is 4 of 15 from behind the arc. He is averaging 5.6 rebounds per game and 3.4 assists per game.
The game will air on FS1. Valparaiso had a nonconference game available on its scheduled because of a cancellation of a home date against non-Division I Mount St. Joseph on Dec. 21.
Valparaiso and DePaul have matched up on 24 prior occasions, but this will mark the first meeting between the two since Feb. 13, 1980. The Blue Demons lead the all-time series 16-8 and have won seven straight, dating back to Jan. 15, 1944.
No. 2 — Speaking of Valparaiso: The MVC unveiled its new weekends for the Salukis' two postponed series on Thursday afternoon. And the series that was supposed to be at Indiana State is no longer on a weekend.
SIU will now play at Indiana State (4-7, 1-5) Monday, Jan. 25, at 6 p.m. at the Hulman Center in Terre Haute, Indiana, and Tuesday, Jan. 26 at 4 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3. The Salukis are now scheduled to host Valparaiso on the second-to-last weekend of the regular season, Saturday, Feb. 20 and Sunday, Feb. 21, at either 4 p.m. or 7 p.m. Saturday's game is set to air on ESPN+ or ESPN3, and Sunday's game is scheduled to air on the Marquee Sports Network.
Notably, Loyola's series at Missouri State the last weekend of January has been pushed back a day to Sunday, Jan. 31/Monday, Feb. 1, and Loyola's series at Drake from early January is now scheduled for Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 13 and 14, at 5 p.m. Both games are scheduled to air on either ESPN2 or ESPNU.
No. 3 — Latest Opponent Watch: Here is a quick look at how SIU and its opponents are doing in 2020-21:
SIU (7-3, 1-3 MVC) / NET 173 / BPI 246
Southeast Missouri State (3-7, 1-3 Ohio Valley Conference) / Vs. SIU: SIU won 87-79 in OT / NET 275 / BPI 291
Division II Quincy (3-6, 3-6 Great Lakes Valley Conference) / Vs. SIU: SIU won 102-61 / NET N/A / BPI N/A
Murray State (4-6, 1-4 Ohio Valley Conference) / Vs. SIU: SIU won 70-66 / NET 233 / BPI 116
North Dakota (3-10, 2-2 Summit League) / Vs. SIU: SIU won 86-64, SIU won 62-50 / NET 290 / BPI 317
Butler (3-7, 2-5 Big East Conference) / Vs. SIU: SIU won 76-73 / NET 163 / BPI 109
Evansville (6-6, 4-2 MVC) / Vs. SIU: SIU won 63-57, UE won 84-72 / NET 230 / BPI 280
Drake (13-0, 4-0 MVC) / Vs. SIU: Drake won 73-55, Drake won 86-55 / NET 10 / BPI 48
No. 4 — UNI-Loyola hit the big time: One of the best league rivalries will hit the big time this weekend, with both of Northern Iowa's games at Loyola on ESPN's main networks.
Saturday's game between the Panthers (3-8, 2-4 MVC) and Ramblers (8-3, 3-1) in Chicago at 5 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN2. Sunday's matchup at Gentile Arena that is scheduled for 4 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN. Both games between these two went to overtime last season, with each home team winning. UNI won the regular-season Valley title by one game over Loyola.
No. 5 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman