Saluki Basketball 5@5: Homecourt advantage in league series, Heise coming on and D'Avanzo's versatility

Not much of a homecourt advantage, Northern Iowa's Nate Heise coming along, and Anthony D'Avanzo's versatility, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — Homecourt destination: So much for the homecourt advantage.

Entering this weekend, the home team in the Valley's two-day series are a combined 11-7 so far in the first game, and 8-10 in the second game. Notably, of course, most schools in the Valley are playing without any fans in the stands. The league's 53.8% winning percentage at home during conference play is 23rd among conferences.

The MVC led the country in homecourt winning percentage during league play last season, 71.1% (64-26). SIU did its part, winning seven of nine home conference games.

Valley teams are a combined 34-2 at home this season against non-conference opponents.