Saluki Basketball 5@5: Homecourt advantage in league series, Heise coming on and D'Avanzo's versatility

Not much of a homecourt advantage, Northern Iowa's Nate Heise coming along, and Anthony D'Avanzo's versatility, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Homecourt destination: So much for the homecourt advantage.
Entering this weekend, the home team in the Valley's two-day series are a combined 11-7 so far in the first game, and 8-10 in the second game. Notably, of course, most schools in the Valley are playing without any fans in the stands. The league's 53.8% winning percentage at home during conference play is 23rd among conferences.
The MVC led the country in homecourt winning percentage during league play last season, 71.1% (64-26). SIU did its part, winning seven of nine home conference games.
Valley teams are a combined 34-2 at home this season against non-conference opponents.
No. 2 — Northern Iowa's Heise coming on: Without A.J. Green, the league's preseason player of the year, who is out with a hip injury, Northern Iowa (4-10, 2-6 MVC) has had to turn to a number of different players. One of them is freshman guard Nate Heise, a 6-foot-4, 191-pound Minnesota native who has become a jack-of-all-trades of sorts.
Heise, who has started 10 of 14 games this season, had 18 points, five rebounds, four assists, three steals and a block in 38 minutes against non-Division I Coe College Monday night.
"He's extremely active," UNI coach Ben Jacobson said. "He plays at a consistently high level, and he does it without much emotion, so, sometimes you wonder 'How hard is he playin'?' and then you look, and he's got rebounds, he's got assists, he's got steals, he's got blocked shots. (Monday) night he made a couple 3s in the first half, and he turned down some 3s in the second half and got to the rim and made some things happen there."
Heise's 16 steals lead the Panthers entering their series at SIU (7-5, 1-5) Saturday. He is shooting 41% from the field, 31% from the 3-point line (13 of 42) and 93.1% at the free-throw line (27 of 29).
No. 3 — D'Avanzo at the 4: SIU didn't play much with an actual power forward before sophomore forward Marcus Domask hurt his foot and missed the Indiana State series. The Salukis went big against the Sycamores, who have Tre Williams and Jake LaRavia, starting 6-9 center Kyler Filewich with 6-8 forward Anthony D'Avanzo.
D'Avanzo, a graduate transfer from Division II Lewis University, had one of his better series this season. In the second game against Indiana State, D'Avanzo made 4 of 7 from the field and had five rebounds to go with his nine points.
"I think, at times, Anthony played the 4 and 5 throughout his career at Lewis, so I think he's comfortable at both spots, to be honest," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "Depending on the matchups of the other team, it can be beneficial for him if he's out there with Kyler, or it can be beneficial for him if he's by himself."
No. 4 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 5 — Weekend schedule: UNI's game at SIU is the only Valley game on Saturday, surprisingly.
The other four league series kick off Sunday:
Illinois State at Drake, 2 p.m. (Mediacom/ESPN3)
Loyola at Missouri State, 2 p.m. (CBS Sports Network)
Bradley at Indiana State, 3 p.m. (MVC-TV)
Valparaiso at Evansville, 3 p.m. (ESPN3)
UNI at SIU, 5 p.m. (ESPN2)
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman