Saluki Basketball 5@5: Hoping experience leads to consistency, and a new Key to ISU's success

No. 1 — Salukis return more offense than anyone in the Valley

SIU is not the oldest team in the Valley this season, but it returns the most scoring of any other team in the league (97.2%). With the return of forward Marcus Domask, the team's leading scorer the last two seasons, and Lance Jones, a preseason all-conference third team pick, the Salukis have their two best scorers back. Guard Ben Harvey (9.7 points per game last season) was the team's third-best scorer, and graduate transfer Anthony D'Avanzo was fourth (7.5 ppg.). Harvey and D'Avanzo are both back.

Delaware, St. Francis (Penn.) and Saint Mary's (Calif.) are the only three teams in the country that return 100% of their scoring from last season.

Now it's up to the Salukis to see if they can get their defense back to where it was in 2019-20. SIU led the MVC in scoring defense in coach Bryan Mullins' first season, but slipped to seventh (68.1 points allowed per game) last season.

"I think our biggest strength is our connectedness on both sides of the ball, playing as a team, being unselfish, and helping each other on defense," Mullins said. "Making the extra pass on offense. Our biggest weakness? Just for our group, and what I've been talking to them about every day since the summer, can we control everything we can control? Can we be consistent in those areas that win games, in terms of the rebounding, defense, taking care of the ball, and doing that for 40 minutes?

"In terms of the exhibition game, I thought we played a good first half, but in the second half we didn't play as well. When you go on the road, you gotta play winning basketball. You gotta have great shot selection, you gotta block out every possession, you gotta make great post passes. All those little things add up. In terms of those, the toughness things, the winning basketball things, that's where we need to be consistently at a high level if we want to be a championship team this year."

No. 2 — ISU's Tyreke Key to miss the season

Indiana State guard Tyreke Key, a preseason all-conference first team pick, has elected to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery. The senior guard averaged 17.2 points, 5.3 rebounds, two assists and 1.1 steals per game last season for the Sycamores and was expected to be a big part of new coach Josh Schertz's team this year.

The Sycamores lost starting center Tre Williams and starting forward Jake LaRavia, who transferred after former coach Greg Lansing was let go.

"With this being one of the hardest decisions I have ever had to make, I will undergo season-ending shoulder surgery," Key said in a news release from ISU. "This is certainly not the way I envisioned this season playing out, but I do need to consider my health and my future of playing basketball. I would like to thank you all for the continued support as this reoccurring issue will be resolved and I will mentally be at peace."

Schertz said the surgery was the "only option" after they spoke with the team's medical staff.

"Tyreke's decision to undergo season-ending shoulder surgery was the only choice after speaking with the doctor and looking at all available options," he said. "Both in the short and long term, doing the surgery now gives Tyreke the best chance to have not only the basketball career that he wants, but the quality-of-life post basketball that is so important to all who care about him."

The fourth-fastest player to join the 1,000-point club in program history, Key sits sixth all time in Indiana State history with 1,650 career points.

No. 3 — 3 Valley teams, 1 future one make preseason mid-major top 25

Three current Valley teams, and one future one, made the Collegeinsider.com mid-major preseason top 25 poll. MVC preseason favorite Drake was No. 4, Loyola was No. 9 and Missouri State was No. 11 on the list. Belmont, which was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference, was right behind preseason No. 1 Gonzaga at No. 2.

The Bruins, who are joining the Valley next season, set a new OVC record en route to its third straight and seventh overall regular-season league title. Belmont captured its 28th straight regular-season win in conference play in 2020-21, breaking Western Kentucky's previous record of 25 set in the 1960s. All five starters are back, led by senior point guard Grayson Murphy, the OVC preseason Co-Player of the Year with Morehead State forward Johni Broome.

Belmont was picked to win the OVC for the fifth time in the last six years.

UNI received votes and was No. 27 in the poll.

Drake returns all five starters from last season's 26-5 squad that earned the program's first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Loyola has four starters back from last season's Sweet 16 squad, but lost MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig. MSU also returns all five starters from last season's 17-7 team that made the MVC Tournament semifinals. The Bears have two preseason all-conference first team members in Isiaih Mosley and Gaige Prim.

No. 4 — MVC Preview Show airs tonight

The "MVC Preview Show," an hour-long program hosted by MVC-TV personality Scott Warmann and Indianapolis-based Tupelo Honey, begins airing tonight at 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. central, respectively, on Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana and Bally Sports Kansas City. The show begins a short run on NBC Sports Chicago Tuesday night at 6 if you're not watching one of the 10 games involving a league team.

The league is beginning its 115th men's basketball season and 30th women's basketball season.

Here's the air schedule of the preview show:

Tonight, 5:30 p.m. and 10 p.m. - Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City

Tuesday Noon/5:30 p.m. - Bally Sports Midwest, Bally Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Kansas City

Tuesday 6 p.m. - NBC Sports Chicago

Wednesday 10 p.m. - NBC Sports Chicago

Friday 8:30 p.m. - NBC Sports Chicago

No. 5 — All 10 teams in action Tuesday night

Opening Night in Division I college basketball features all 10 MVC teams, with six of them at home. All 10 are on television, technically, either ESPN+ or ESPN3. SIU's game at Little Rock airs on ESPN+ at 5 p.m., as part of a hoops doubleheader at the Stephens Center. Missouri State's women's team takes on the Trojans after the men's game.

Here's a look at Tuesday night's schedule:

SIU at Little Rock, 5 p.m. (ESPN+)

Toledo at Valparaiso, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

Evansville at Cincinnati, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

UNC-Wilmington at Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Coppin State at Loyola, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago/ESPN3)

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri State, 7 p.m. (KOZL/ESPN+)

Nicholls at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. (Panther Sports Network/ESPN3)

Coe at Drake, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Indiana State at Green Bay, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

Bradley at South Dakota State, 8:15 p.m. (ESPN+)

