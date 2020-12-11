Saluki Basketball 5@5: How Brown makes Murray State go, Duquesne is on, and Dustin Mahorcic earns first ISU start

Murray State coach Matt McMahon said Brown's defense has been the difference for the team since it lost 78-61 at Middle Tennessee State Dec. 2. The Racers beat Illinois State 76-65 and Austin Peay, the co-favorite along with MSU in the Ohio Valley Conference, at home in their next two games.

"We did nothing that we've tried to do as a program in our season opener against Middle Tennessee, and I think, really challenged Tevin," McMahon said. "I think he took that personally, and he has been awesome at the defensive end the last two games, and the other players have so much respect for him because he's so talented, he's such a winner, that when they see him competing and defending at that level, I think it's been contagious for our team. And that's something that we have to continue to be consistent with as we work our way through the season."

A first team all-conference pick in the OVC, Brown is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player in the country. He is 15 of 32 from the field in MSU's last two wins, including 8 of 16 from the 3-point line. Brown gives the Racers great energy, and, unfortunately for the Salukis (2-0), he is not their only threat. Forward K.J. Williams, who is 6-10, is shooting 67.5% from the field, and will team with 6-8, 255-pound Demond Robinson to give SIU one of its biggest challenges up front this season.