Saluki Basketball 5@5: How Brown makes Murray State go, Duquesne is on, and Dustin Mahorcic earns first ISU start

How Tevin Brown makes Murray State go, the Duquesne game is on, and Dustin Mahorcic set to make his first start at Illinois State, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
No. 1 — What Brown does for the Racers: Murray State loves the transition 3-pointer, and nobody hits them like Brown, a 6-foot-5 guard that drives the Racers at both ends of the court.
Brown made 5 of 10 behind the arc Tuesday night against Austin Peay on the way to 19 points. The junior helped Murray State (3-1) scored 23 points off turnovers at the CFSB Center and is the team's leading scorer (16 points per game) and rebounder (seven per game). Brown has made an even bigger impact for the Racers at the other end, with a team-high seven steals.
"That's what, I think, makes him so special," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said ahead of Friday's game with the Racers. "Not only is he an elite shooter and an elite offensive player, he's also one of the best defenders on their team. Definitely across the Midwest, because he plays so hard every single possession. Great length, great quickness. He challenges shots, and he loves to get into passing lanes."
Murray State coach Matt McMahon said Brown's defense has been the difference for the team since it lost 78-61 at Middle Tennessee State Dec. 2. The Racers beat Illinois State 76-65 and Austin Peay, the co-favorite along with MSU in the Ohio Valley Conference, at home in their next two games.
"We did nothing that we've tried to do as a program in our season opener against Middle Tennessee, and I think, really challenged Tevin," McMahon said. "I think he took that personally, and he has been awesome at the defensive end the last two games, and the other players have so much respect for him because he's so talented, he's such a winner, that when they see him competing and defending at that level, I think it's been contagious for our team. And that's something that we have to continue to be consistent with as we work our way through the season."
A first team all-conference pick in the OVC, Brown is on the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player in the country. He is 15 of 32 from the field in MSU's last two wins, including 8 of 16 from the 3-point line. Brown gives the Racers great energy, and, unfortunately for the Salukis (2-0), he is not their only threat. Forward K.J. Williams, who is 6-10, is shooting 67.5% from the field, and will team with 6-8, 255-pound Demond Robinson to give SIU one of its biggest challenges up front this season.
Point guard Justice Hill has excellent speed with the ball, and backup guard Chico Carter Jr. (12.8 ppg.) is the team's third-leading scorer this season.
SIU (2-0) could be one of the best defensive teams the Racers play this season, and will present some problems for them, too. Guard Marcus Domask (21 ppg., 7 rpg., 56.5% from the field) is off to a good start, and this year's Saluki squad will go nine or 10 deep most of the season. Even without fans, SIU will be confident playing at home, where it has won its last five games against non-conference opponents.
No. 2 — Indianapolis, here they come: SIU agreed to play Duquesne (1-1) late Thursday night in Indianapolis at the Indiana Convention Center. Tipoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on the Saluki Radio Network but there is currently no television broadcast, and organizers informed The Southern Illinoisan it would not be allowed to attend the game earlier today.
Duquesne hasn't played since beating UNC-Greensboro at the Louisville bubble event Dec. 2, 81-68. The Dukes, who were selected fifth in the Atlantic 10 Conference preseason poll, their highest finish there since 2010, lost to Little Rock in Louisville 76-66 in both teams' opener. Duquesne returns five starters from last season's 21-9 squad, and is scheduled to play SIU Monday afternoon and Loyola on Wednesday.
No. 3 — Mahorcic earns first start: Mahorcic, a 6-10, 240-pound junior forward from Serbia, will make his first career start Saturday night against Ball State, according to a tweet from the Redbirds today. Mahorcic was a horse for Illinois State at Murray State Dec. 5, scoring 15 points and grabbing nine boards in his season debut.
Illinois State (2-2) and the Cardinals (2-2) square off in Muncie, Indiana, at 6 p.m. Saturday. The game is scheduled to air on ESPN3.
No. 4 — Young guns: Freshmen and sophomores have accounted for 87% of SIU's scoring through its first two games, and don't expect that to change much considering four underclassmen start for the Salukis. SIU's super sophomores, guards Marcus Domask, Lance Jones, Trent Brown and Ben Harvey, have accounted for 70% of their points.
Anthony D'Avanzo, a graduate transfer forward, and guard Jakolby Long are SIU's only seniors/graduate transfers this season. Walk-on forward Will Keller will miss this season due to injury, the team announced in its game notes this week. Ten of SIU's 14 players this season are freshmen or sophomores.
No. 5 — Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic: Friday's game is the Charles Helleny Tip-Off Classic, which is named after the longtime businessman.
Known as "Mr. Southern Illinois," Helleny donated the fourth-largest gift in Saluki Athletics history, and the program will name the first home game against a Division I opponent after him. Helleny graduated from SIU in 1957. He died in August 2019.
