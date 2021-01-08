Saluki Basketball 5@5: ISU series off, 4 Valley coaches honored and some career numbers

This weekend's series was also significant because it would have gotten SIU closer to the NCAA-mandated 13 games it says it will require in order to compete in the NCAA Tournament. The NCAA could always alter those guidelines. The MVC has not released its guidelines in order to play in the Valley Tournament, if it will have any.

No. 2 — League coaches honored: Four MVC coaches were among the 40 coaches that are "rising," according to Silver Waves Media, which unveiled its list Thursday. To be considered, coaches had to be at their respective programs for at least two seasons, which excluded SIU's Bryan Mullins.

Drake's Darian DeVries, Northern Iowa's Ben Jacobson, Loyola's Porter Moser and Bradley's Brian Wardle were among the 40 rising coaches in 2020. Notably, Murray State's Matt McMahon and Niko Medved, a former coach at Drake who is now at Colorado State, were also on the list. DeVries has the Bulldogs off to a 13-0 start, and helped Creighton reach the NCAA Tournament 12 times in 20 years with the Bluejays. Jacobson, the longest-tenured coach in the MVC, was the 2020 MVC Coach of the Year, barely edging Mullins. Moser took the Ramblers to the 2018 Final Four. Wardle helped the Braves win the last two MVC Tournaments without being the top seed.