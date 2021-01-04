Saluki Basketball 5@5: Jarnigan hopeful fans will return this season, Drake's experience and the first NET rankings

SIU was able to host one football game last fall, against Southeast Missouri State, typically a huge draw, but it eventually decided to only invite players' family members. SIU is currently only allowing players' family members to attend basketball games.

"Maybe I'm naive, but I'm still hopeful that we will be able to get fans back to our events sometime soon," Jarnigan said. "Obviously, in the near future, we are still not allowed to have fans at basketball, outside of the immediate family of our actual players, but I'm very hopeful that we'll be able to get fans back for football, to baseball and softball, and perhaps, as the season moves on, maybe we can get some fans back into basketball and volleyball. I'm keeping my fingers crossed."

SIU has only seven home games left on its 2020-21 schedule, with Feb. 17 against Missouri State currently the last one.

SIU is set to play its first spring Missouri Valley Football Conference season in February.

No. 2 — Older teams win in the Valley: Older teams typically win in the Valley, and Drake (12-0, 3-0 MVC) is no different. The first team in the country to 12 wins starts two seniors and three juniors, with two more upperclassmen off the bench.