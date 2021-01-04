Saluki Basketball 5@5: Jarnigan hopeful fans will return this season, Drake's experience and the first NET rankings

SIU athletic director Liz Jarnigan is still hopeful fans will be able to see this season's team, Drake's experience, and how the Missouri Valley Conference fared in the first NET rankings of the season, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the MVC, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Time is running out: Many season ticket holders opted in for the SIU 2020-21 season, and Jarnigan is hopeful at least some of them will be able to see the team in person before the end of the regular season. At this time, the MVC is not selling tickets to the 2021 tournament, but under Missouri law, can have some fans at a live event.
SIU's financial hit due to COVID-19 has been coupled with heavy losses in ticket revenue. During the 2018-19 school year, fans bought $1.11 million in tickets, of which $660,825 came from men's basketball games. Fans bought just under $7,000 in women's basketball tickets and $379,476 in football tickets. The Salukis also made more than $427,000 in programs, parking and concessions.
SIU was able to host one football game last fall, against Southeast Missouri State, typically a huge draw, but it eventually decided to only invite players' family members. SIU is currently only allowing players' family members to attend basketball games.
"Maybe I'm naive, but I'm still hopeful that we will be able to get fans back to our events sometime soon," Jarnigan said. "Obviously, in the near future, we are still not allowed to have fans at basketball, outside of the immediate family of our actual players, but I'm very hopeful that we'll be able to get fans back for football, to baseball and softball, and perhaps, as the season moves on, maybe we can get some fans back into basketball and volleyball. I'm keeping my fingers crossed."
SIU has only seven home games left on its 2020-21 schedule, with Feb. 17 against Missouri State currently the last one.
SIU is set to play its first spring Missouri Valley Football Conference season in February.
No. 2 — Older teams win in the Valley: Older teams typically win in the Valley, and Drake (12-0, 3-0 MVC) is no different. The first team in the country to 12 wins starts two seniors and three juniors, with two more upperclassmen off the bench.
Shanquan Hemphill, a senior forward that transferred in from Green Bay, had 17 points, seven rebounds and three assists. Three of his five steals went for fast-break dunks.
"Their whole starting five is fourth and fifth-year guys," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "They have played together. They play team basketball offensively and defensively, and they play with great energy every single game. They're 12-0 for a reason, that's for sure."
But did you know that Drake is not even close to being the most experienced team in the Valley, in terms of Division I years of experience? Loyola, as you would expect, is No. 1 in the MVC according to Kenpom.com, and 45th in the nation with an average of 2.20 years of experience. The Ramblers start five seniors. Evansville is second, and 60th in the country, with an average of 2.13 years of experience. Drake is third, followed by Indiana State (1.84, 149th in the country) and Bradley (1.78, tied for 169th).
SIU is one of 11 teams in the nation that has less than a year of Division I experience on its roster, 0.98. The Salukis start four sophomores, of course, with graduate student Anthony D'Avanzo, and play two freshmen (Dalton Banks and Kyler Filewich) and two more sophomores (Sekou Dembele and Steven Verplancken Jr.) important minutes off the bench. The Salukis rank 330th in the country in Division I experience.
No. 3 — Drake, Loyola and Missouri State start in top 100 of first NET rankings: Undefeated Drake was one of three MVC teams in the top 100 of the first NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) rankings of the season on Monday.
The Bulldogs came in at No. 20. Loyola (7-2, 2-0) was 58, and Missouri State (6-1, 3-1) was 81. Bradley (6-3) was 108. SIU, the only team in the MVC other than Drake with two or more road wins this season (the Salukis are 2-1 away from the Banterra Center so far), came in No. 158.
Here's the full list for the Valley:
Drake 20
Loyola 58
Missouri State 81
Bradley 108
SIU 158
Indiana State 181
Northern Iowa 194
Valparaiso 225
Evansville 226
Illinois State 276
No. 4 — Sunday roundup: Evansville and Missouri State picked up big wins Sunday, over Northern Iowa (70-64) and Indiana State (70-66), respectively. Shamar Givance scored a career-high 22 points to lead the Purple Aces to their third straight win. It was Evansville's first three-game winning streak in league play since the 2017-18 season. Missouri State sophomore Isiaih Mosley scored a career-high 29 points to lead the Bears past the Sycamores. He scored 23 in the second half.
Mosley scored 20 or more for the fifth straight game, something no Bear has done since Johnny Murdock in 1995.
No. 5 — Jones getting defensive: SIU guard Lance Jones didn't have a steal in Sunday's loss at Drake. He entered the series leading the MVC in thefts per game (2.0) after getting 16 in the Salukis' first eight contests.
Mullins, a two-time MVC Defensive Player of the Year, was the last Saluki to lead the Valley in steals per game. Mullins averaged 2.05 steals a game in 2008-09, the last time an SIU player led the league. Mullins led SIU in steals per game three times, in 2005-06 (school-record 2.85 steals per game), in 2007-08 (2.13) and in 2008-09. The Saluki record for steals in one season was Mullins' 94 thefts in 33 games in 2005-06.
Lance Jones leads the MVC in steals per game (2.0/g). The
last SIU player to lead the MVC in steals per game was nowhead coach Bryan Mullins in 2009.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman