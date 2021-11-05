Saluki Basketball 5@5: Jones poised for a big third year, 6 Valley players up for Lou Henson Award, and the first mid-major poll

In today's Saluki Basketball 5@5, Lance Jones looks to build on big sophomore year, six league players up for the Lou Henson Award, and a look at the first mid-major poll of the season.

No. 1 — Jones poised for big Year 3

For anyone that wondered how SIU would do without Lance Jones, they found out on the second day of the 2021 MVC Tournament.

Jones, a third team all-conference pick that finished the season eighth in scoring (13.4 points per game), had an amazing 30 on the final day of the regular season. SIU, already without Marcus Domask and J.D. Muila, two projected starters, took 21st-ranked Loyola to the wire in a 65-58 overtime loss in Chicago that ultimately won the Ramblers the MVC regular-season title. Drake, which entered the final day tied with Loyola, lost at Bradley in its regular-season finale.

The Salukis rallied at the tournament, beating Bradley for the second time in three meetings, 73-63. Jones made 2 of 3 from the field in that win, all from behind the 3-point line, and added an assist in six minutes. The 6-foot-1, 200-pound guard rolled his ankle early in the game, and had to miss SIU's season-ending, 73-49 loss to the Ramblers in the quarterfinals.

Now in his third year as the starting point guard, Jones is poised for a big season. Domask, the 2020 MVC Newcomer of the Year, is back, as is Muila, the 24th-ranked junior college player in the country last season. SIU has all five starters back from last season's 12-14 squad, and added four newcomers, all of whom might play this season.

After sinking 5 of 10 from the field against Division II Henderson State, Jones thanked his teammates for getting him the ball in rhythm. All five buckets were triples on the way to 17 points.

"I just gotta thank my teammates. They were finding me in the right spots on the one-dribble kicks," he said. "We made a big emphasis on that on the scout. I was believing in my shot, and I thank my teammates for giving me the ball in the right position."

Jones could be twice as dangerous this season because he not only has the ability to score at a high level, but has even more teammates to distribute to. Last season he had a team-high 73 assists, but also a season-high 79 turnovers.

"He's an elite shooter from 3, and he does a good job finishing when it's a 1-on-1-type finish," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "If he draws two guys to him, getting him to continue to develop that sense of where he finds the open teammate, but he's explosive. He's had a great summer and fall. He's another one of the guys that have been on the court every single day, and that's been huge for him. What he did last year was impressive. I think he's got another step, another jump that he can make this year."

No. 2 — Valley's preseason first team, Hemphill, up for Henson Award

All five of the MVC's preseason all-league first team, and Drake forward ShanQuan Hemphill, made the watch list for the Lou Henson Award, which goes to the top mid-major player in America. Northern Iowa guard A.J. Green, the Valley's preseason Player of the Year, Missouri State's Gaige Prim and Isiaih Mosley, Indiana State guard Tyreke Key, and Drake guard Roman Penn all made the list. Hemphill, the 2021 MVC Newcomer of the Year, also made the watch list.

Hemphill was on the preseason second team in the Valley.

Only one Valley player has ever won the Lou Henson Award in his 12-year history, Loyola's Clayton Custer in 2018. The MVC hasn't had a first or second team All-American since Wichita State's Fred VanVleet and Ron Baker, and UNI's Seth Tuttle, made the list in 2015.

No. 3 — 3 Valley teams, 1 future one make preseason mid-major top 25

Three current Valley teams, and one future one, made the Collegeinsider.com mid-major preseason top 25 poll earlier this week. MVC preseason favorite Drake was No. 4, Loyola was No. 9 and Missouri State was No. 11 on the list. Belmont, which was picked to win the Ohio Valley Conference, was right behind preseason No. 1 Gonzaga at No. 2.

The Bruins, who are joining the Valley next season, set a new OVC record en route to its third straight and seventh overall regular-season league title. Belmont captured its 28th straight regular-season win in conference play in 2020-21, breaking Western Kentucky's previous record of 25 set in the 1960s. All five starters are back, led by senior point guard Grayson Murphy, the OVC preseason Co-Player of the Year with Morehead State forward Johni Broome.

UNI received votes and was No. 27 in the poll.

Drake returns all five starters from last season's 26-5 squad that earned the program's first at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament. Loyola has four starters back from last season's Sweet 16 squad, but lost MVC Player of the Year Cameron Krutwig. MSU also returns all five starters from last season's 17-7 team that made the MVC Tournament semifinals. The Bears have two preseason all-conference first team members in Mosley and Prim.

No. 4 — Valparaiso loses again to Division II team

Valparaiso lost its second exhibition game to a Division II team Thursday night, 70-67 to Flagler College out of Florida. Flagler is ranked No. 2 in the NCAA Division II preseason poll and outscored the Beacons 20-9 in points off their 16 turnovers. The Saints outscored Valpo 40-16 in the paint and had three players in double figures.

Sheldon Edwards' 19 points led the Beacons, who played without forward Ben Krikke. Thomas Kithier, a transfer from Michigan State, had 10 points and 16 rebounds.

Guard Jaizec Lottie led Flagler with 19 points, six assists, no turnovers and five rebounds.

Valparaiso opens the season Tuesday night at home against Toledo.

No. 5 — Home cooking on the menu

Valley teams went 34-2 against non-conference opponents at home last season. The league's .944 winning percentage in those games was its highest since at least the 1975-76 season. The previous season the league went a combined 55-6 at home against non-conference opponents.

Valpo is one of six MVC schools that will open at home Tuesday night. SIU opens at Little Rock Tuesday night. Here's a quick look at the MVC home schedule for that night:

Toledo at Valparaiso, 6 p.m. (ESPN+)

UNC-Wilmington at Illinois State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+ or ESPN3)

Coppin State at Loyola, 7 p.m. (NBC Sports Chicago+/ESPN3)

Coe College at Drake, 7 p.m. (ESPN3)

Nicholls at Northern Iowa, 7 p.m. (Panther Sports Network)

Southeast Missouri State at Missouri State, 7 p.m. (ESPN+)

