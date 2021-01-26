Saluki Basketball 5@5: Keeping Filewich and D'Avanzo on the floor, getting to the free-throw line, and Drake is back

Keeping Kyler Filewich and Anthony D'Avanzo on the floor, SIU struggling to get to the free-throw line, and Drake is back, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.

No. 1 — Foul trouble hurts Salukis: Filewich played 19 minutes in his first collegiate start Monday night, scoring 12 points and grabbing four minutes, but SIU needed him to play more. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Canada native drew his fourth foul with just over 13 minutes to play, with the score tied at 49.

The Salukis (7-4, 1-4 MVC) actually led by as much as three before Indiana State's Jake LaRavia scored three straight points against D'Avanzo, and the Sycamores scored at the other end after Lance Jones missed a layup for a 56-54 lead. Trent Brown's only bucket, a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc, pushed SIU back in front 57-56. Filewich didn't come back in until D'Avanzo was called for his fourth foul with under six minutes to go.