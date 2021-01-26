Saluki Basketball 5@5: Keeping Filewich and D'Avanzo on the floor, getting to the free-throw line, and Drake is back

Keeping Kyler Filewich and Anthony D'Avanzo on the floor, SIU struggling to get to the free-throw line, and Drake is back, all in today's Saluki Basketball 5@5.
For the best Salukis coverage around and the latest news from the Missouri Valley Conference, tune in to the Saluki Basketball 5@5 every day Monday through Friday at 5 p.m. during the season at thesouthern.com. To subscribe to The Southern Illinoisan, go to thesouthern.com or call 866-735-5912. Digital-only packages start at $3 for 13 weeks, and print and digital packages start at $20 a month. There is always more online!
No. 1 — Foul trouble hurts Salukis: Filewich played 19 minutes in his first collegiate start Monday night, scoring 12 points and grabbing four minutes, but SIU needed him to play more. The 6-foot-9, 250-pound Canada native drew his fourth foul with just over 13 minutes to play, with the score tied at 49.
The Salukis (7-4, 1-4 MVC) actually led by as much as three before Indiana State's Jake LaRavia scored three straight points against D'Avanzo, and the Sycamores scored at the other end after Lance Jones missed a layup for a 56-54 lead. Trent Brown's only bucket, a 3-pointer from the right side of the arc, pushed SIU back in front 57-56. Filewich didn't come back in until D'Avanzo was called for his fourth foul with under six minutes to go.
"They were more physical than they've been. Obviously, they both got in foul trouble and we were kinda rotating them back and forth," SIU coach Bryan Mullins said. "They just gotta do a better job of not getting cheap ones. I think (Tre) Williams and LaRavia are so physical you're gonna pick up some fouls guarding them, but we need them in the game. I thought Kyler did a great job for us when he was in there."
D'Avanzo had two points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 26 minutes. Jones nearly carried the Salukis to the win with a season-high 25 points, the fourth 20-point outing of his college career. Steven Verplancken Jr. delivered 11 points in his first start at SIU.
"Kyler plays with a lot of confidence in practice," Jones said. "He works on those post hooks, and just banging down there, and Steven gets up shots every day. It was only a matter of time before his time would come, and I feel like he stepped up in a starting role and did what he could."
SIU played without sophomore forward Marcus Domask for the first time after 42 straight starts. Domask injured his foot, and is week-to-week, Mullins said. The injury is not expected to require surgery, he said.
Williams and LaRavia combined for 29 points and 11 rebounds in Monday's win. Tyreke Key, the fifth-leading scorer in the Valley entering this week, had 23 points in 35 minutes.
No. 2 — Not so free: Entering the Indiana State series, SIU had made 12 more free throws than its opponents shot. During its current four-game losing streak, it has been a lot different.
The Salukis outscored Drake 19-17 at the line in their two losses in Des Moines. Before Monday, SIU had been outscored at the free-throw line only twice all season, 13-9 at Butler and 15-10 in the second game against Evansville, which started the losing streak. Monday night, led by Key's 8-of-9 performance, the Sycamores (7-7, 4-5) outscored the Salukis by 10, 14-4, their biggest deficit at the stripe all season.
A 74.9% free-throw shooting team, SIU wants to get there as much as possible, especially without Domask.
No. 3 — Welcome back: Drake's 22-day break ends tonight against Missouri State (9-1, 5-1), in a game that could shake up the MVC race.
The Bulldogs (13-0, 4-0) haven't played since drubbing SIU by 31 points Jan. 4, and were one of five teams in Division I that were unbeaten as of Sunday. Drake (11) and Missouri State (75) were two of the top-100 teams in the country in the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) as of Monday, and open a big series in Springfield, Missouri, at 7 p.m. The game is scheduled to air on FOX Sports Midwest and the rest of the MVC-TV package. Wednesday's game at 8 p.m. is scheduled to air on ESPN+.
No. 4 — Black Out Cancer jerseys up for bids: Bidding is now open for the special Under Armour jerseys SIU's men's and women's basketball teams will wear in February as part of the Black Out Cancer games. Proceeds help the efforts of the Coach Kill Fund, which helps local families battling cancer.
To bid, go to salukisblackoutcancer.com Bidding for the men's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 1, at 8 p.m. Bidding for the women's jerseys ends Monday, Feb. 8, at 8 p.m. The SIU men will wear the jerseys Saturday, Feb .13 (hopefully) against Illinois State at 3 p.m. The women's team is scheduled to wear its jerseys Wednesday, Feb. 24, against Missouri State in a 6 p.m. game.
No. 5 — Coming up: SIU closes out January with a weekend series against Northern Iowa (4-10, 2-6) after Tuesday's finale at Indiana State.
Saturday's game at 3 p.m. is scheduled to air on MVC-TV. Sunday's game at 5 is set for ESPN2.
Northern Iowa defeated Division III Coe College 70-60 Monday night. UNI led the Kohawks 49-32 just three minutes into the second half, but they got within nine with 5:36 to go. Senior guard Trae Berhow and freshman guard Nate Heise led the way for the Panthers with 18 points apiece. Berhow added seven rebounds, three steals, three assists and a block. Noah Carter added 13 points and a team-high eight rebounds.
todd.hefferman@thesouthern.com
618-351-5087
On Twitter: @THefferman